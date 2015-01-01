पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुनवाई:लोक अदालत आज, रखे जाएंगे 3856 मामले

हरदा3 घंटे पहले
  • छूटे लोग भी शामिल होकर करा सकते हैं समझौता

इस साल की आखिरी नेशनल लाेक अदालत का आयाेजन शनिवार काे हाेगा। इस बार यह ऑनलाइन, ऑफलाइन हाेगी। इस दाैरान काेराेना के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए शासन द्वारा जारी गाइड लाइन का भी पालन किया जाएगा। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के अनुसार इस बार लाेक अदालत में 3856 मामले रखे जाएंगे।

इसके लिए जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण अध्यक्ष एवं डीजे शशीकला चंद्रा ने 10 खंडपीठ गठित की हैं। लाेक अदालत में आपराधिक राजीनामा योग्य प्रकरण, कुटुम्ब न्यायालय, व्यवहार वाद, मोटर दावा दुर्घटना क्लेम, विद्युत न्यायालय के लंबित प्रकरण रखे गए हैं। इनके अलावा प्री-लिटिगेशन, बैंक रिकवरी एवं विद्युत अधिनियम के राजीनामा योग्य प्रकरण शामिल किए हैं। पुलिस परामर्श केन्द्र के अन्तर्गत घरेलू हिंसा अधिनियम, पारिवारिक- वैवाहिक विवादों के प्रीलिटिगेशन प्रकरणों का निराकरण हाेगा।

सचिव केएस शाक्य ने बताया कि जाे प्रकरण राजीनामा योग्य हो और लोक अदालत में नहीं रखे गए हैं उनमें भी जाे पक्षकार समझाैते के लिए राजी हैं वे इसी दिन उपस्थित होकर प्रकरण का निराकरण करा सकते हैं। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण द्वारा लंबे समय से लाेक अदालत की तैयारियों की समीक्षा कर बैठकें की गईं, जिससे कम समय में ज्यादा से ज्यादा लाेगाें काे सस्ता सुलभ न्याय मिल सके।

