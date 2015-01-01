पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रजत जयंती प्रतिभा सम्मान समारोह:समाज में प्रतिभाएं बहुत, अवसर देने की जरूरत : यादव

  • गाैरव बढ़ाने वाली प्रतिभाओंं व मातृशक्ति का यादव समाज ने किया सम्मान

समाज में प्रतिभाएं बहुत हैं। इन्हें पहचानने व आगे बढ़ाने के लिए अवसर देने की जरुरत है। हमें बेटियाें काे भी बेटाें की तरह हर सुविधा देना है। जिससे वे भविष्य में समाज काे नई पहचान दे सकें। यह बात यादव समाज के पूर्व अध्यक्ष आरपी यादव बिसाेनी ने कही।

वे रविवार काे श्रीकृष्ण मंदिर में अन्नकूट उत्सव व रजत जयंती प्रतिभा सम्मान समारोह में बाेल रहे थे। उन्होंने बेटियाें काे पढ़ाई व घरेलू काम के साथ खेल व लेखन के लिए भी प्रेरित करने काे कहा। अध्यक्षता कर रहे चंपालाल यादव ने सामाजिक विकास के लिए युवाओं से आगे आने का आह्वान किया।

सरकारी काॅलेज के रिटायर प्राचार्य डाॅ. ओपी यादव ने कहा कि छात्रावास कैंपस में बना मंदिर सामाजिक एकता का श्रेष्ठ उदाहरण है। नई पीढ़ी भी समाज व एकता का महत्व समझे, ऐसे संस्कार हर माता- पिता अपनी संतान काे दें। जिससे वे समाज के विकास में सहयोगी बनें। साथ ही समाज का ऋण उतार सकें।

10वीं में 93.5 फीसदी अंक लाने वाली पलक यादव, सीबीएसई 10वीं बाेर्ड में 82 प्रतिशत अंक लाने पर स्नेहा यादव भूमिका यादव, मेघा यादव, साैम्या, निहारिका, प्रफुल्ल यादव, निकिता यादव, शिवानी यादव, स्नेहा यादव, दीपिका यादव का सम्मान किया। 12वीं में वैशाली, निकिता यादव, आयुष यादव, अनुराग यादव सम्मानित हुए।

38वीं राष्ट्रीय शूटिंग बाॅल स्पर्धा में मप्र का प्रतिनिधित्व करने पर हर्ष यादव काे सम्मानित किया। विवाह सम्मेलन, मंदिर निर्माण में सहयोग के लिए आरएस पटेल हरदा, शंकरलाल यादव, मुकेश देवड़ा, रामेश्वर यादव, शेषनारायण यादव काे सेवा शिल्पी सम्मान से नवाजा। नारी शक्ति काे जागरुक व एकजुट करने के लिए दुलारी यादव, कलावती यादव, विमला यादव, माया यादव, आशा यादव सम्मानित हुईं। महेश यादव, प्रकाशचंद्र यादव काे शिक्षा रत्न सम्मान दिया।

अन्नकूट में शामिल समाज के लाेगाें द्वारा घराें से बनाकर लाए व्यंजनों का भाेग लगाया। अन्नकूट के लिए आशा शर्मा ने 5100, जेएन दुबे ने 1100, कला देवी यादव 1000, प्रमिला यादव ने 1000 व अन्य ने 10 हजार रुपए का सहयोग दिया। संचालन छात्रा श्वेता यादव ने किया। निजी स्कूल प्राचार्य ओपी यादव ने आभार माना।

