पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कृषि उपज मंडी:मंत्री ने भाजपा के लाेगाें का मूंग, चना महंगा बिकवाकर फायदा पहुंचाया : डाॅ. दोगने

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंत्री काे खुश करने मंडी सचिव ने खर्च किए लाखाें रुपए : टाले

मुहूर्त के नाम पर कृषि उपज मंडी में लाखाें रुपए खर्च कर रखा कार्यक्रम अाैर उपज की ऊंची बाेली मंडी सचिव संजीव श्रीवास्तव के लिए गले की फांस बन गई है। कांग्रेस के पूर्व विधायक डाॅ. आरके दाेगने व पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष हेमंत टाले ने भाव व आयाेजन काे तमाशा बताते हुए मंत्री व सचिव काे कठघरे में खड़ा किया है। डाॅ. दाेगने ने कहा कि जिन किसानाें से खरीदी की वे भाजपा कार्यकर्ता हैं। टाले ने सचिव से पूछा कि पटेल ने किस हैसियत से बिना लाइसेंस बाेली लगाई।

पूर्व विधायक डाॅ. दाेगने ने आरोप लगाया कि मंत्री कमल पटेल की माैजूदगी में मंडी में मुहूर्त के नाम पर किसानाें काे भ्रमित करने बाेली लगाई। जिनसे 41151 रुपए क्विंटल मूंग व 11,111 रुपए चना खरीदा गया वे भाजपा कार्यकर्ता थे। इस भाव में किसी गरीब से उपज खरीदते ताे सभी काे खुशी हाेती।

पटेल के इस नाटक ने यह साबित कर दिया कि भाजपा किसान हित के बजाय केवल अपने लाेगाें के बारे में ही साेचती है। किसानाें काे गुमराह करने जिस भाव में मूंग, चना खरीदा वह भाव अगले 25 साल बाद भी मिलना संभव नहीं। यदि आप सच्चे किसान हितैषी व किसान पुत्र हैं ताे इस भाव में आधे में ही किसानाें की उपज बिकवा दीजिए।

राजीव गांधी पंचायती राज संगठन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष हेमंत टाले ने कहा मुहूर्त में खरीदी का कार्यक्रम तमाशा व भुआणा परंपरा से खिलवाड़ था। हरदा में परंपरागत रुप से धनतेरस काे मुहूर्त की खरीदी होती है। मंडी सचिव ने मंत्री काे खुश करने के लिए मालवा निमाड़ की परंपरा के नाम पर मंडी में मुहूर्त का तमाशा कराया।

1-2 किसानों के लिए बाेली लगाकर झूठी वाह-वाही लूटी। सचिव बताएं कि मंत्री ने किस हैसियत से उपज खरीदी की बोली लगाई? क्या उनके पास खरीदी का अधिकार है? यदि उनकी बोली के बाद कोई व्यापारी बोली नहीं लगाता तो क्या मंत्री किसान की फसल खरीदते?

सभी किसान एक जैसे

मुहूर्त की खरीदी में व्यापारी उत्साहित व खुश हाेता है। व्यापारियों ने बाेली लगाई, मैंने प्रोत्साहित किया। प्रतिस्पर्धा में किसान काे लाभ हुआ। हमारी सरकार बिना भेदभाव किसान सम्मान निधि, फसल बीमा, मुआवजा, राहत राशि दे रही है। सरकार के लिए सारे किसान एक जैसे हैं।

-कमल पटेल, कृषि मंत्री

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें