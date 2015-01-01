पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धन की चमक:दूसरे दिन भी मनी धनतेरस, जिले में 450 से ज्यादा बाइक बिकी, चांदी की मूर्तियाें की भी रही डिमांड

  • 32 साल बाद शुभ याेग में मनेगी दीवाली, गोधूलि बेला में करें पूजन
  • बाजार में दिन भर रही भीड़, दुकानों पर जमकर हुई ग्राहकी

दाे दिन धनतेरस हाेने से शुक्रवार काे भी बाजार में अच्छी ग्राहकी रही। ऑटाे मोबाइल में 125 सीसी बाइक खूब बिकी। जिले में 450 से अधिक बाइक बिकी। सराफा बाजार में चांदी के सिक्काें के अलावा भगवान गणेश व लक्ष्मीजी की मूर्तियाें की डिमांड रही।

बर्तन बाजार में तांबा, पीतल के बर्तनों की बजाए किचन सेट बिके। इसके अलावा कपड़ा व इलेक्ट्रानिक्स शोरूम पर भी जमकर खरीदी हुई। देर रात तक दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ रही। कई लाेगाें ने धनतेरस उदयातिथि में शुक्रवार काे मानी। इसके चलते ऑटाेमाेबाइल, इलेक्ट्रानिक्स, सराफा, कपड़ा बाजार में दिन भर ग्राहकी रही।

धनतेरस के चलते बाइक शोरूम पर दिन भर खासी भीड़ रही। दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार काे फाइनेंस की बजाय लाेगाें ने नकद में बाइक खरीदी। शोरूम संचालक सुरेश विधाणी ने बताया कि 125 सीसी की बाइक खूब डिमांड में रही। उनके यहां से दिन भर में 150 बाइक बिकीं। इसी तरह लक्ष्मण राजपूत ने बताया कि हरदा सहित पूरे जिले में करीब 250 बाइक बिकीं।

शुभ मुहूर्त में खरीदी भगवान गणेश व लक्ष्मी की चांदी की मूर्तियां

दूसरे दिन भी धनतेरस हाेने से सराफा बाजार में दिन भर ग्राहकी रही। ज्वेलर्स के मुताबिक पारंपरिक चांदी के सिक्काें के साथ ही इस बार भगवान गणेश और लक्ष्मीजी की चांदी की मूर्तियाें की डिमांड ग्राहकों ने की। इसके अलावा गहनों में मारवाडी डिजाइन पंसद की गई। इसमें कम वजन के झुमके, टाप्स सबसे अधिक बिके।

बाजार में चार पहिया वाहन पर रही राेक, केवल बाइक ही निकलीं

बड़ी संख्या में लाेग कपड़ा, सराफा, बर्तन, किराना अादि की खरीदी के लिए बाजार पहुंचे। बाजार में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था संभालने के लिए शुक्रवार काे पुलिस काे खासी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। बाजार में चार पहिया वाहनों की आवाजाही राेकने बेरिकेड्स लगे हाेने के बाद भी लाेगाें की मनमानी राेकने जवान तैनात करने पड़े। केवल दाे पहिया वाहनों काे ही प्रवेश दिया गया।

चार ग्रह एक साथ, तुला और मंगल मीन राशि में हैं मार्गी

दीवाली 32 साल बाद शनिवार काे शुभ याेग में मनेगी। गोधूलि बेला में पूजन करना श्रेष्ठ हाेगा। सूर्य, चंद, बुध और शुक्र एक साथ तुला और मंगल मीन राशि में मार्गी है। इसके पहले 9 नवंबर 1988 काे यह शुभयोग बना था। शनिश्चरी अमावस्या हाेने से शनि दाेष से मुक्ति और पितरों के पूजन पितराें की कृपा भी हाेगी। इस कारण इस बार दीवाली सुख-शांति व समृद्धिकारक है। शनिश्चरी अमावस्या के दिन दीवाली आने से प्रकाश पर्व की महत्ता बढ़ गई है। इस दिन शनि दाेष की मुक्ति के लिए भी पूजा की जा सकती है।

ये मंगलकारी संयाेग

पं. व्यास के मुताबिक शनिवार काे दीवाली पर गुरु अपने स्वराशि धुन और शनि अपनी स्वराशि मकर में है। शुक्र ग्रह कन्या राशि में भ्रमण करेंगे। तीनों ग्रहों का संयोग दीवाली काे विशेष बनाता है। इस बार दीवाली पर सर्वार्थ सिद्धि याेग के साथ स्वाति नक्षत्र, आयुष्मान व सौभाग्य याेग है। अमावस्या पर सूर्यास्त के एक घड़ी बाद तक अमावस्या तिथि है। इस दिन लक्ष्मी पूजन श्रेष्ठ माना जाता है।

वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

