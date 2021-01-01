पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:मप्र सहकारिता समिति महासंघ ने सौंपा ज्ञापन

हरदा6 घंटे पहले
मध्यप्रदेश सहकारिता समिति कर्मचारी महासंघ भाेपाल की हरदा इकाई ने मंगलवार काे विभिन्न मांगाें काे लेकर एडीएम जेपी सैयाम काे ज्ञापन दिया। इसमें महासंघ ने समर्थन मूल्य पर हुई खरीदी की मात्रा में आई कमी के कारण कर्मचारियाें पर सहकारी अधिनियम की धारा 58 बी के तहत बनाए प्रकरणाें में जांच पूरी न हाेने तक कार्रवाई स्थगित करने की मांग की।

महासंघ ने खरीदी के बाद आने वाली कमी के कारण भी गिनाए। महासंघ ने बताया 4 फरवरी से बेमियादी धरना प्रदर्शन, कलमबंद आंदालेन जिला स्तर पर हाेगा। 18 फरवरी काे सीएम हाउस का घेराव किया जाएगा।

19 काे राेशनपुरा चाैराहे पर चक्काजाम कर इच्छा मृत्यु की मांग की जाएगी। आंदालेन के दाैरान प्रदेश की 4525 सहकारी समितियां व उचित मूल्य की दुकानें बंद रहेंगी।

