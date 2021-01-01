पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अधूरी प्रक्रिया:शव वाहन खरीदने नप ने डेढ़ साल पहले लिया था प्रस्ताव, आज तक नहीं खरीदा

खिरकियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शव काे घर तक पहुंचाने परिजनाें काे लेना पड़ रहा किराए का वाहन

ब्लॉक मुख्यालय स्थित सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में शव वाहन की सुविधा नहीं है। किसी व्यक्ति की मौत हाे जाने के बाद उसके शव को घर तक पहुंचाने के लिए काेई इंतजाम नहीं है। इस स्थिति में मृतक के परिजनों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। लंबी दूरी पर स्थित गांव के लोगों को शव घर तक ले जाने के लिए निजी वाहन का इंतजाम करना पड़ता है।

इसमें गरीब वर्ग के लोगों को आर्थिक नुकसान भी वहन करना पड़ता है। विकासखंड मुख्यालय होने से सरकारी अस्पताल में शव वाहन की कमी लंबे समय से महसूस हो रही है। लगभग डेढ़ साल पहले नगर परिषद ने शव वाहन खरीदी का प्रस्ताव भी लिया था।

हरदा नगर पालिका की तर्ज पर यह प्रस्ताव पारित किया, लेकिन नप ने प्रस्ताव लेने के बाद शव वाहन की खरीदी को लेकर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। ऐसे में शव वाहन की खरीदी को लेकर प्रस्ताव अधर में ही है। प्रस्ताव को अमल में लाने परिषद ने शासन स्तर से पत्राचार भी नहीं किया। ऐसे में शव वाहन खरीदी का प्रस्ताव अधर में है।

जनसंख्या के हिसाब से नहीं बढ़ी सुविधा
किसी भी व्यक्ति के शव को परिजन घर तक लेकर आसानी से पहुंच सकें, फिलहाल ऐसी काेई व्यवस्था नहीं है। शहर के लोगों का भी कहना है कि अस्पताल में शव वाहन होना चाहिए। शहर की आबादी के मद्देनजर सुविधाओं में भी इजाफा होना जरूरी है। शव वाहन भी इसमें से एक है।

अस्पताल में शव वाहन नहीं होने से दिक्कत आती है। खासकर गरीब और दूरअंचल में रहने वाले ज्यादा परेशान होते हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग को शव वाहन की सुविधा अस्पताल में मुहैया करानी ही चाहिए, ताकि लोगों को जरूरत पड़ने पर वाहन का उपयोग कर सकें।

शव काे रात में रखने पोस्टमार्टम भवन की भी सुविधा नहीं
शहर में शवों को रातभर रखने के लिए पोस्टमार्टम भवन की सुविधा पहले से ही नहीं है। ऐसे में शव वाहन सुविधा भी नहीं होने से परिजनों की परेशानी बढ़ जाती है। शव को घर लेकर जाने शहर के निजी वाहन मालिकों से संपर्क करना पड़ता है। वहीं दूसरे लंबी दूरी तक शव लेकर जाने के लिए वाहन देने में भी मालिक कतराते हैं, जिससे वाहन का इंतजार करते हुए परिजनों को अस्पताल परिसर में शव को रखना पड़ता है।

घटनास्थल से लेकर आती है संजीवनी व जननी एक्सप्रेस
अस्पताल में भर्ती या किसी घटना में मौत के बाद शव को घर तक ले जाने के लिए कोई वाहन नहीं है। अस्पताल में संजीवनी और जननी एक्सप्रेस सिर्फ मरीजों को घर अथवा घटनास्थल से लेकर ही आती है। लेकिन इन वाहनों का उपयोग शव को घर तक पहुंचाने में नहीं होता है। ऐसे में मृतक के परिजनों को निजी वाहन किराए से लेना ही पड़ता है, जिससे गरीब वर्ग के लोगों को ज्यादा खर्च वहन करने पर आर्थिक समस्या से जूझना पड़ता है।

प्रस्ताव भेजेंगे
^सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के लिए शव वाहन का प्रस्ताव शासन को भेजेंगे।
डॉ. केके नागवंशी, सीएमएचओ हरदा
नए सिरे से करेंगे कार्रवाई
^शव वाहन खरीदने प्रस्ताव नप ने पारित किया है। नप वाहन खरीदने में सक्षम नहीं है। नए सिरे से शासन को खरीदी का प्रस्ताव भेजेंगे।
एआर सांवरे, सीएमओ, नप खिरकिया

