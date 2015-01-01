पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मरम्मत:नपा ने शहर की कॉलोनियों में बदलीं खराब ट्यूबलाइट

हरदाएक घंटा पहले
शहर की विभिन्न काॅलोनियों में बारिश के सीजन में पानी लगने से खराब हुई स्ट्रीटलाइट की दीवाली के 1 दिन पहले नगर पालिका ने मरम्मत कराई। कई जगहों पर खराब ट्यूबलाइट को बदला, तार भी ठीक किए।

शुक्रवार को नगर पालिका की टीम नगर की विभिन्न कॉलोनी से मिली बिजली संबंधित शिकायतों का निराकरण करने के लिए पहुंची। इस दौरान बरसात के सीजन में खराब हुई ट्यूबलाइट बदली। कई जगहों पर तार ढीले होने से स्पार्किंग होने लगी थी। उन्हें भी ठीक किया। नपा का अमला विष्णुपुरी कॉलोनी, वार्ड 27 में स्थित सादानी कॉलोनी, वार्ड 17 सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों में पहुंचा जहां लंबित शिकायतों का निराकरण किया जिसे दीवाली पर सभी गलियों में रोशनी पर्याप्त रहे।

