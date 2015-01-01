पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिगड़ रही ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था:पार्किंग के लिए नहीं जगह, सड़काें पर खड़े कर रहे वाहन

खिरकिया4 घंटे पहले
  • बैंकाें के सामने पार्किंग से बिगड़ रही ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था, पुलिस व नप नहीं कर रही कार्रवाई

शहर में बैंक शाखाओं के सामने ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बदहाल है। एक भी शाखा के सामने पार्किंग के लिए जगह निर्धारित नहीं है। शाखा आने वाले लाेग सड़क पर ही वाहन खड़े कर रहे हैं। बैंक शाखा लाेगाें से मुनाफा ताे कमा रही है, लेकिन उन्हें वाहन पार्किंग जैसी सुविधा नहीं दे रहीं। सड़क पर वाहन खड़ा करने से अन्य वाहन चालकाें व राहगीरों को निकलने में दिक्कत होती है।

बड़े वाहनों के लिए जगह की कमी होने से दिनभर में कई बार ट्रैफिक जाम की स्थिति भी बनती है। इस ओर ने बैंक प्रबंधन का ध्यान नहीं है। शहर की मुख्य सड़क पर 4 विभिन्न बैंक शाखाओं के सामने वाहनों की पार्किंग व्यवस्था नहीं होने से लोगों को दिक्कत होती है। इस समस्या पर पुलिस और नगर परिषद का भी ध्यान नहीं है। हमेशा ही पुलिस और नप के जवाबदार बैंक के अधिकारियों से चर्चा कर पार्किंग व्यवस्था बनाने की बातें कहते हैं।

अभी तक एक भी बार पुलिस और नगर परिषद प्रशासन ने कोई पहल नहीं की है। नप ने स्टेट बैंक शाखा के सामने तीन महीने पहले सफेद लाइन डालकर वाहनों के खड़े होने की जगह निर्धारित भी की थी। कुछ दिनों बाद ही लाइन के बाहर वाहनों के मेन रोड तक खड़े होना फिर से शुरू हो गया है। लोगों का कहना है कि पुलिस और नप को सभी बैंक प्रबंधकों की एक बैठकर लेकर वाहनों की पार्किंग की व्यवस्था सुचारू कराना चाहिए। इसके बाद ही वाहनों की पार्किंग की व्यवस्था ठीक हो सकती है।

संकरी गली में जगह की समस्या

मेन रोड के अलावा शहर की गलियों में बैंक की शाखाओं के सामने वाहनों की पार्किंग नहीं होने से सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी होती है। मेन रोड से महात्मा गांधी पार्क की गली में बैंक की शाखा है। इसी प्रकार कृषि उपज मंडी के साइड से रजा मस्जिद की तरफ जाने वाली गली में बैंक शाखा संचालित है।

इन दोनों ही बैंकों में पहुंचने वाले खातेदार रोड पर ही वाहनों को खड़ा करते हैं। ऐसे में पहले से संकरी गली में जगह की कमी से राहगीरों का निकलना भी मुश्किल होता है। बैंकों के सामने लोगों ने मनमाने तरीके से वाहनों की पार्किंग कर है। इसके बाद भी संबंधित बैंक प्रबंधन पार्किंग व्यवस्थित करने पर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं।

बैंक प्रबंधन से व्यवस्था बनाने काे कहेंगे

बैंकों के सामने वाहनों की पार्किंग व्यवस्था ठीक करने प्रयास करते हैं। बैंक प्रबंधकों को पत्र के माध्यम से वाहनों की पार्किंग की व्यवस्था ठीक करने कहा जाएगा।

-एआर सांवरे, सीएमओ, नप खिरकिया

