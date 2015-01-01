पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:दुकानदारों की आंखाें में आंसू देखकर अधिकारी पिघले, आज से घंटाघर क्षेत्र में लगेंगी दुकानें

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
काेराेना के बढ़ते संक्रमण के खतरे से चिंतित प्रशासन ने इस बार फुटपाथ किनारे लगने वाली अस्थाई दुकानें स्टेडियम व मिडिल स्कूल मैदान में शिफ्ट कर दी थी, लेकिन मंगलवार काे दुकानदार कलेक्टर संजय गुप्ता व नपाध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र जैन से मिले। उन्होंने हाथ जाेड़कर रुआंसे स्वर में कहा कि नई जगह पर ग्राहक नहीं आ रहे हैं।

आज सुबह से एक रुपए का धंधा नहीं हुआ, चाय पीने की भी स्थिति नहीं है। इसके बाद नपाध्यक्ष मिडिल स्कूल पहुंचे। जहां ग्राहक नहीं थे, दुकानदारों का पीड़ा सुनी और कलेक्टर काे बताया। जिन्हाेंने लाेगाें की सुरक्षा व ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था के लिए घंटाघर काे बुधवार से नाे व्हीकल जाेन बनाने काे कहा। इसके बाद बुधवार से घंटाघर क्षेत्र में पहले की तरह की दुकानें लगाने की सहमति दी।

कलेक्टर संजय गुप्ता ने कहा कि प्रशासन ने स्टेडियम व मिडिल स्कूल में भी पूरी व्यवस्था कर दी है। दुकानदार इन दाेनाें जगहों पर भी निशुल्क धंधा करने के लिए स्वतंत्र हैं। काेराेना से बचाव के लिए शासन की गाइड लाइन, दाे गज की दूरी व मास्क के उपयाेग का ध्यान रखें।

60 वर्षीय कलाबाई बोलीं- 10 हजार रुपए कर्ज लेकर सामान खरीदा है

मंगलवार काे धानी, फुटाने, रुई, लक्ष्मीजी की मूर्ति, लक्ष्मीपाना बेचने वाले कई दुकानदार नपाध्यक्ष से मिलने पहुंचे। 60 साल की बुजुर्ग कलाबाई ने बताया कि उन्होंने 10 हजार रुपए कर्ज लेकर सामान खरीदा है। नई जगह पर दाे दिन में काेई ग्राहक नहीं अाया। अब वे कर्ज कैसे चुकाएंगे, दीवाली कैसे मनेगी। फूलबाई ने कहा कि यह हाल रहा ताे उनके घर दीवाली के दिन दीए भी नहीं जल पाएंगे। बच्चों के लिए कपड़े, मिठाई ताे दूर की बात है।

पहले भूखे दुकानदारों काे नाश्ता कराकर पिलाई चाय, फिर माने बात

दुकानदाराें ने कहा कि कई लाेगाें ने धंधा न हाेने से न ताे चाय पी न ही नाश्ता किया, सुबह से भूखे हैं। नपाध्यक्ष जैन ने सभी काे पार्क में बैठाया। पहले पानी पिलाया, फिर नाश्ता कराकर चाय पिलाई। इसके बाद सभी काे मिडिल स्कूल लेकर पहुंचे। कलेक्टर से सहमति मिलते ही सभी काे काेराेना से बचाव की जरुरी बातें बताते हुए वापस पुरानी जगह पर दुकानें लगाने की अनुमति दी। अतिक्रमण करने या ट्रैफिक बाधित करने पर सामान जब्ती की चेतावनी दी। जिस पर सभी मान गए।

अजनाल किनारे व खेड़ीपुरा स्कूल के पास बनेगी पार्किंग

कलेक्टर ने बुधवार से घंटाघर क्षेत्र काे नाे व्हीकल जाेन बनाने के निर्देश दिए। खंडवा राेड से आने वाली बाइक व कार आदि काे नार्मदीय धर्मशाला, अजनाल किनारे और खेड़ीपुरा स्कूल के पास और शनि मंदिर के सामने स्थान चिन्हित कर व्यवस्था बनाने काे कहा। नारायण टॉकीज की ओर से जाने वाले वाहनों काे इमलीपुरा, लाल स्कूल के आसपास व चिन्हित पार्किंग स्थल पर ठहराव के इंतजाम करने के निर्देश दिए।

बाजार में बिना अतिक्रमण किए दुकानें लगाने की दी अनुमति

जिन दुकानदारों के लिए वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था की थी, उनका उन जगहों पर धंधा नहीं हाे रहा था। वे मंगलवार काे कलेक्टर से मिले। मेरे पास भी आए थे। मैंने कलेक्टर से बातचीत की। यह खुशी बांटने का त्योहार है, इसलिए सुरक्षा की सभी शर्ताें का पालन करने का विश्वास दिलाने के बाद 15 साल पुरानी व्यवस्था अनुसार बाजार में बिना अतिक्रमण किए दुकानें लगाने की अनुमति दी है।

-सुरेंद्र जैन, नपाध्यक्ष, हरदा

