फीस कटौती की मांग:कलेक्टर, डीईओ से मिले पालक, ट्यूशन फीस आधी कराने की मांग

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
  • स्कूल प्रबंधन के भेदभाव के खिलाफ काेर्ट जाएंगे पालक, धरना आंदाेलन की बना रहे रणनीति

ट्यूशन फीस के नाम पर सेंट मेरी स्कूल प्रबंधन द्वारा मांगी जा रही माेटी फीस में 50 प्रतिशत की कटाैती की मांग काे लेकर पालकाें का प्रतिनिधिमंडल साेमवार काे कलेक्टर संजय गुप्ता व प्रभारी डीईओ से मिले। इस दाैरान काेराेना के कारण उपजे हालाताें से अवगत कराते हुए मानवीय आधार पर 50 प्रतिशत कम करने की मांग की। इससे पहले सैकड़ाें पालक साेमवार को प्राचार्य लियाे बाबू से भी मिले थे। प्राचार्य ने कहा कि वे 1 से 8 तक की 20 फीसदी ट्यूशन फीस कम कर चुके हैं। कक्षा 8 से 12 तक किसी भी तरह की छूट से इंकार कर दिया है।

पालकाें ने स्कल प्रबंधन के इस भेदभावपूर्ण रवैए पर एतराज जताया। इसके बाद डीईओ से मुलाकात कर लिखित आवेदन दिया। शाम काे कलेक्टर संजय गुप्ता से मुलाकात कर मानवीय आधार पर कक्षा 1 से 12 तक सभी की एक समान फीस में रियायत दिलाने की मांग की है। इस दाैरान करीब 200 पालक माैजूद रहे।

पालकों ने कहा- स्कूल प्रबंधन हर साल एकतरफा फीस बढ़ाता है

प्रबंधन हाईकाेर्ट द्वारा टयूशन फीस संबंधी आदेश का हवाला दे रहा है, लेकिन काेई भी निजी स्कूल संचालक यह नहीं बता रहा है कि टयूशन फीस कैसे किन बिंदूओं के आधार पर तय हाेती है। स्कूल प्रबंधन हर साल जब एकतरफा फीस बढ़ाता है, तब पालकाें से नहीं पूछा जाता है। निजी स्कूलाें में सरकारी स्कूली की तरह पीटीए क्याें नहीं बनाया जाता। शिक्षा विभाग व शासन के आदेश के बाद भी एनसीईआरटी की सस्ती किताबाें के बजाय निजी प्रकाशकाें की महंगी किताबाें की खरीदी का पालकाें पर आर्थिक बाेझ क्याें डालता है। तय दुकानाें से ही खरीदी की बाध्यता क्याें रखी जाती है।

पालकों ने गिनाए कारण

अप्रैल से स्कूल पूरी तरह बंद हैं। ऐसे में भवन के मेंटेनेंस पर काेई राशि खर्च नहीं करनी पड़ा। स्कूल नहीं खुलने से बिजली बिल की भी पूरी तरह बचत हुई। स्टाफ पहले की तरह सैलरी के बजाय आधी फिक्स राशि दी जा रही है। ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं में शिक्षक घराें से ही पढ़ा रहे हैं। ऑनलाइन क्लास के लिए बच्चे पूरी तरह मानसिक रूप से तैयार नहीं हैं। पढ़ाई की गुणवत्ता घटी है। ऑनलाइन क्लास से उन माता पिता काे ज्यादा परेशानी हो रही है, जाे पढ़े लिखे नहीं हैं। ऑनलाइन क्लास में कई बातें न ताे समझ अा रही हैं और न ही उनका सही समाधान हाे पा रहा है।

