कार्रवाई:बस स्टैंड क्षेत्र से पुलिस ने 100 लीटर अवैध शराब और गैस टंकी जब्त की

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
  • आबकारी विभाग की जगह एसपी के साथ बस स्टैंड क्षेत्र में पहुंची पुलिस

मध्यप्रदेश के उज्जैन और पड़ोसी राज्य बिहार में अवैध शराब से हुई मौतों के बाद पुलिस ने शहर में अवैध शराब बेचने वालों की धरपकड़ के लिए गुरुवार सुबह छापामार कार्रवाई की। खास बात यह है कि इसमें आबकारी विभाग का अमला शामिल नहीं था। खुद एसपी मनीष अग्रवाल माैके पर पहुंचे। बस स्टैंड के पास सिकलीगर मोहल्ले से 100 लीटर अवैध शराब, गैस की टंकी आदि जब्त किए।

एसपी अग्रवाल ने बताया शहर में बड़ी मात्रा में अवैध शराब बनाने की मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी। इसके बाद सिटी कोतवाली टीआई और पुलिस टीम को साथ लेकर नया बस स्टैंड के पास स्थित क्षेत्र में छापामार कार्रवाई की। यहां दरबार से नामक व्यक्ति के घर से 100 लीटर कच्ची शराब जब्त की, इसके अलावा भारी मात्रा में महुआ लाहन गैस की टंकी भी जब्त की।

अवैध शराब विक्रय की सूचना पर जब एसपी मौके पर पहुंचे तो पुलिस को देखकर लोगों में यह चर्चा चलती रही कि इन गलियों में अक्सर ही आबकारी विभाग की टीम आती है, लेकिन वह कभी कार्रवाई नहीं करती। इसी कारण खुद पुलिस को अवैध शराब पकड़ने के लिए आगे आना पड़ा।

