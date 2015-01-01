पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोपी का जुलूस:देवतलाब में नहर का हेडअप ताेड़ने के विवाद में गाेली चलाने के आराेपी का पुलिस ने निकाला जुलूस

हरदाएक घंटा पहले
  • 11 दिन से था फरार, आरोपी पिता-पुत्र काे पहले ही पुलिस कर चुकी है गिरफ्तार

ग्राम देवतलाब में नहर का पानी राेकने के लिए लगाए हेडअप काे हटाने काे लेकर हुए विवाद में 68 साल के किसान काे गाेली मारने के मामले में मुख्य आराेपी काे सिटी पुलिस ने मंगलवार काे बडनगर और करनपुरा के बीच खेत में बने टप्पर से गिरफ्तार किया। दोपहर में शहर के मुख्य मार्गों से उसका जुलूस निकाला गया। अभी वह एक दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर है। उसे बुधवार काे काेर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

सिटी पुलिस ने बताया कि देवतलाब निवासी हरिशंकर पिता बाेंदर जाट बेटे विजय सिंह के साथ दोपहर में नहर का हेडअप देखने गए थे। तभी वहां आए अश्विनी और उसके भाई मयूर विश्नोई ने हेडअप ताेड़ने की बात काे लेकर विवाद करते हुए अश्विनी ने कट्टा निकालकर गाेली मार दी थी, जाे हरिशंकर के बाएं गाल में लगी छर्रे गर्दन में फंस गए। आराेपी ने दाेबारा फायर किया, लेकिन विजय ने उसका हाथ पकड़कर नीचे जमीन में कर दिया। घायल हरिशंकर का इंदाैर में इलाज चल रहा है।

दाे आराेपी काे रात में ताे एक काे 11 दिन बाद पकड़ा : पुलिस ने बताया कि 6 नवंबर काे दोपहर में घटना हुई। देर रात दबिश देकर आराेपी मयूर व पिता रामसिंह विश्नोई काे गिरफ्तार कर काेर्ट के आदेश पर जेल भेज दिया था। मुख्य आराेपी अश्विनी घटना के बाद से ही फरार था। टीआई प्रवीण चढ़ाेकर ने बताया कि अश्विनी काे बडनगर व करनपुरा के गांव के बीच खेत में उसके रिश्तेदार के टप्पर से मंगलवार सुबह करीब 10 बजे गिरफ्तार किया।

फरार आराेपी का पुलिस ने मंगलवार काे पाैने 4 बजे जुलूस निकाला। टीआई ने बताया कि आरोपी की निशानदेही पर कट्टा बरामद किया है, आरोपी ने कट्टा कहां से खरीदा था, गोली क्यों चलाई, ऐसे कई और सवालों की जानकारी जुटाने के लिए उसे 1 दिन की रिमांड पर लिया है।

