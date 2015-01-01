पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:उखड़ी सड़क पर गड्ढे, कलेक्टर के आदेश के तीन सप्ताह बाद भी नहीं हुअा सुधार

हरदाएक घंटा पहले
  • लाेगाें ने सीएम हेल्प लाइन पर की शिकायत, केवल एक गड्ढे में डाली गिट्टी

बारिश में उखड़ी शहर की विभिन्न सड़काें की आज तक नपा और पीडब्ल्यूडी मरम्मत शुरू नहीं करा सकी। गड्ढों से धूल उड़ते हैं। इससे राहगीर और आसपास के दुकानदार परेशान हैं।

3 सप्ताह पहले कलेक्टर संजय गुप्ता ने लाेनिवि के इंजीनियर काे मरम्मत के निर्देश दिए थे, लेकिन आज तक अमल नहीं हुआ। कुछ लाेगाें ने सीएम हेल्प लाइन पर सड़काें की बदहाली की शिकायत की।खानापूर्ति करने एसबीआई के सामने गड्ढे में गिट्टी डाली गई। जिससे शिकायतकर्ता संतुष्ट नहीं हैं। सीएम हेल्प लाइन से दीवाली के बाद मरम्मत का आश्वासन मिला है।

लाॅकडाउन के कारण नपा राजस्व व विभिन्न प्रकार के टैक्स की वसूली नहीं कर पाई। बाद में बरसात में सड़काें की सूरत बिगाड़ दी। बस स्टैंड से अस्पताल पहुंच मार्ग, एसबीआई चाैराहे से परशुराम चाैक ऐर कई अन्य सड़कें उखड़ गई कई जगह बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे हाे गए।

इन दिनाें बाजार में त्याेहार के कारण ट्रैफिक भी ज्यादा है। इससे धूल के गुबार लाेगाें के लिए बीमारी व परेशानी का कारण बन रहे हैं। एसबीआई के पास रहने वाले सचिन टांक ने बताया कि उन्होंने मरम्मत के लिए जनसुनवाई में आवेदन दिया।

सीएमओ और कलेक्टर से भी शिकायत की। आखिर में सीएम हेल्प लाइन में शिकायत दर्ज कराई। जहां से मरम्मत से पहले ही समस्या हल करने का हवाला देकर शिकायत बंद करने की बात कही। टांक के असंतुष्ट हाेने पर शिकायत अगले लेवल पर बढ़ी। शुक्रवार काे सीएमओ जीके यादव ने मजदूर भेजकर केवल एक गड्ढे में गिट्टी डलवाई। दीवाली के बाद मरम्मत का विश्वास दिलाया।

