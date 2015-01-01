पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कनिष्ठ आपूर्ति अधिकारी पर आराेप:नाैकरी का झांसा देकर किया रेप, अब दूसरों से संबंध बनाने बना रहा दबाव

हरदा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नाैकरी दिलाने के नाम पर खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग के कनिष्ठ आपूर्ति अधिकारी (जेएसओ) अमित साहू ने 8वीं पास युवती से शारीरिक संबंध बनाए। फिर गर्भपात कराया। बाद में केस दर्ज हाेने के डर से काेर्ट मैरिज कर ली। इसके बाद जेएसओ दूसरे लाेगाें से शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के लिए दबाव बना रहा है।

इनकार करने पर मारपीट की और जान से मारने की धमकी दी। ऐसी शिकायत शहर काेतवाली में युवती ने की है। पुलिस ने शिकायत की जांच शुरू कर दी है। इधर, थाने में जेएसओ ने भी करीब एक माह पहले युवती के खिलाफ शिकायत की थी। इसमें उसे घर से बाहर नहीं जाने देने, शक करने की शिकायत की थी।

छीपाबड़ थाना क्षेत्र से में रहने वाली 27 वर्षीय युवती वर्तमान में शहर काेतवाली क्षेत्र की काॅलाेनी में रहती है। उसने शिकायत में बताया कि वह 8वीं पास है। वर्ष 2019 में जेएसओ अमित साहू से उसकी मुलाकात हुई थी। जेएसओ ने कलेक्टोरेट में सरकारी नाैकरी दिलाने के नाम पर उसके साथ शारीरिक संबंध बनाए। उसने शहर की एक काॅलाेनी में मकान लेकर रख लिया।

नाैकरी नहीं लगी तो मैंने विराेध किया। इसी मैं गर्भवती हाे गई। तो जेएसओ ने गर्भपात करा दिया। इसके बाद अमित दूसरे लाेगाें से संबंध बनाने के लिए दबाव बनाने लगा। इसकी शिकायत करने थाने पहुंची ताे जेएसओ साहू ने केस से बचने के लिए काेर्ट मैरिज कर ली। अब प्रताड़ित कर रहा है। उसने शुक्रवार काे थाने में लिखित शिकायत कर जेएसओ साहू पर कार्रवाई की मांग की।

मुझे ब्लैकमेल कर रही है, आराेप निराधार हैं

पहले यह मेरे साथ लिव इन में रहती थी, बाद में शादी कर ली है। वह मुझे बाहर-आने जाने में राेकती है। कहीं जाने पर दबाव बनाती है। राेज रात काे लड़ाई भी करती है। 5 हजार रु. और स्कूटी दिलाने के लिए इसने चाकू लेकर आत्म हत्या करने का प्रयास किया था। मुझ पर लगाए आराेप निराधार हैं।

दोनों मामलों की जांच की जा रही है

युवती ने शिकायत की है। इसकी जांच की जा रही है। युवती के बयान ले लिए हैं। युवती व जेएसओ ने काेर्ट मैरिज की है। करीब एक माह पहले जेएसओ ने भी थाने में पत्नी के खिलाफ शक करने व घर से बाहर नहीं निकलने देने की शिकायत की थी। दाेनाें मामलाें की जांच की जा रही है।

-सीताराम पटेल, थाना प्रभारी, हरदा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें