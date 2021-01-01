पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि उपज मंडी में 15 मार्च से शुरू हाेगी खरीदी:1 फरवरी से चना उपज बेचने के लिए शुरू हाेगा पंजीयन

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
  • इस बार समर्थन मूल्य पर गेहूं से पहले प्रदेश में चना की खरीदी हाेगी शुरू

समर्थन मूल्य पर चना खरीदी के लिए 1 फरवरी से पंजीयन शुरू हाेंगे। 15 मार्च से सरकारी खरीदी शुरू हाेगी। खरीदी विपणन संघ करेगा। कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल ने कहा हर वर्ष गेहूं की खरीदी के बाद चना की खरीदी शुरू हाेती थी। इसके चलते छाेटे किसानाें काे मंडी में कम दाम पर चना बेचना पड़ता था। इस बार गेहूं से पहले चना खरीदी की जाएगी।

इसके लिए सीएम शिवराजसिंह चाैहान के साथ बैठक कर चना खरीदी पहले कराने का निर्णय लिया है। उन्हाेंने कहा पहले खरीदी हाेने से चना का मंडी में भी किसानाें काे अच्छा भाव मिलेगा। उन्हाेंने बताया समर्थन मूल्य पर गेहूं खरीद शुरू हाेने के बाद मई-जून में चना की खरीदी शुरू हाेती थी। इससे किसानाें काे अपना चना मंडी में कम दाम पर बेचने के लिए मजबूर हाेना पड़ता था। लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं हाेगा।

चना की खरीदी की अधिकतम 15 क्विंटल और सरसों में भी अधिकतम 25 क्विंटल की सीमा को खत्म कर दिया है। इससे किसान अपनी पूरी उपज समर्थन मूल्य पर बेचेंगे। व्यापारियाें काे समर्थन मूल्य से अधिक पर उपज खरीदनी पड़ेगी।

