पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रदूषण:ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड के कचरे में लगाई आग, जहरीला धुआं फैलने से रहवासियों का घुटने लगा दम

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कचरे के निपटान के लिए नपा के पास नहीं है व्यवस्था, फिर स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में पिछड़ेगा हरदा

नगर पालिका के पास ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड के लिए काेई वैकल्पिक जगह नहीं है। इसके चलते शहर से निकलने वाला कचरा खेड़ीपुरा बाइपास पर मुक्तिधाम के सामने खाली जमीन पर नपा डंप कर रही है। कचरे में लाेग रात में आग लगा देते हैं। इससे उठने वाले जहरीले धुएं से खेड़ीपुरा, गढ़ीपुरा, गाड़री माेहल्ला, नई आबादी के लाेग परेशान हैं।

रात में आग लगाने से उठने वाला धुआं सुबह आसमान पर छाया रहता है। इससे वातावरण प्रदूषित हाे रहा है। नपा घराें से गीला व सूखा कचरा ताे एकत्रित कर रही है, लेकिन उसके निपटान की व्यवस्था नहीं हाेने से स्वच्छ भारत सर्वेक्षण में पिछड़ रही है। स्वच्छ भारत सर्वेक्षण 2020 में हरदा ने प्रदेश में 4 व वेस्ट जाेन में 27वां स्थान हासिल किया है। नपा के पास अब भी कचरा निपटान की ठोस योजना नहीं है। इससे हरदा स्वच्छ भारत सर्वेक्षण में पिछड़ेगा।

शहर के 35 वार्डाें से राेजाना 24 मैजिक वाहन व 4 ट्राली कचरा निकलता है। इस कचरे काे नपा मुक्तिधाम के सामने डंप करती है। इससे उठने वाली बदबू और आग लगने पर उठने वाले धुएं ने लाेगाें का जीना मुश्किल कर दिया है।

नपा ने खाद बनाने शुरू किया था प्लांट

स्वच्छ भारत सर्वेक्षण में नंबर पाने के लिए नपा ने मुक्तिधाम के बाजू में कचरे से खाद बनाने का काम शुरू किया। दाे माह तक खाद बनी। सर्वेक्षण टीम के निरीक्षण के बाद खाद बनाने का काम बंद कर दिया गया। नपा के पास कचरे काे अलग-अलग करने की भी काेई व्यवस्था नहीं है। हालांकि, सीएमओ का कहना है कि मुक्तिधाम के सामने 15 दिन में कचरा अलग-अलग करने का काम शुरू हाेगा।

इन क्षेत्राें के लाेग परेशान

खेड़ीपुरा, गढ़ीपुरा, गाड़री माेहल्ला, नई आबादी के लाेग कचरे से उठने वाली बदबू से परेशान हैं। मरे हुए मवेशी भी नपा मुक्तिधाम के सामने ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड पर डाल रही है। पाॅलीथिन, कचरा हवा के साथ उड़कर आसपास के खेताें में पहुंच जाता है। कचरा व पॉलीथिन काे जलाने के लिए नपाकर्मी कचरे में आग लगा देते हैं। इससे उठने वाले जहरीला धुआं कई बार हवा के साथ घंटाघर तक पहुंच जाता है।

कचरे काे लेकर लाेग कर चुके हैं आंदाेलन

23 सितंबर काे नपा के कचरा वाहन सड़क पर कचरा फेंक गए। इससे उठने वाली बदबू से परेशान लाेगाें ने नपा के कचरा वाहनाें काे राेक दिया। उनकी हवा निकाल दी। करीब दाे घंटे तक हंगामा चला। नपा ने जेसीबी से कचरा एकत्रित कर गड्ढे में डंप किया। इसके बाद लाेग माने।

एक साल पहले कांग्रेस ने भी मुक्तिधाम के पास कचरे के निपटान काे लेकर सभा की थी, लेकिन इसके बाद भी कुछ नहीं हाे सका। नपा से सफाई कर कचरे काे गड्ढे में डंप कराना शुरू कर दिया।

दाे सप्ताह में शुरू हाेगा कचरा सेग्रीगेशन का काम

कचरे में आग लगाने की शिकायत मिली थी। तत्काल बुझाई गई। दाे सप्ताह में मुक्तिधाम के सामने कचरा सेग्रीगेशन का काम शुरू हाे जाएगा। इससे कचरे में आग लगाए जाने की समस्या नहीं हाेगी।

- जीके यादव, सीएमओ, हरदा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें