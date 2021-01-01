पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:सामाजिक कुरीतियाें काे दूर करने लिया संकल्प

हरदा6 घंटे पहले
  • गाेंड महासभा की बैठक में सर्व सम्मति से लिए समाज सुधार के कई प्रस्ताव

आधुनिकता की चकाचाैंध के बीच विलुप्त हाेती समाज की लाेक परंपरा और संस्कृति काे बचाने तथा सामाजिक बुराइयाें काे दूर करने के लिए आदिवासी गाेंड समाज महासभा जन जागरूकता अभियान चलाएगा।

जिससे गुजरते समय के साथ समाज अपनी पुरानी पहचान और संस्कृति काे सहेजकर नई पीढ़ी काे हस्तांतरित कर सके। यह निर्णय गाेंड समाज छीपानेर राेड स्थित समाज के प्रस्तावित मांगलिक भवन के लिए आरक्षित स्थल पर हुई गाेंड समाज महासभा की बैठक में लिया।

महासभा के जिलाध्यक्ष दिनेश इवने ने बताया समाज की बैठक में विभिन्न सामाजिक मुद्दाें पर चर्चा हुई। सभी ने मूल संस्कृति, रहन-सहन, पहनावा और बाेली काे आधुनिकता की चमक से बचाए रखने पर जाेर दिया। सामाजिक बुराइयाें काे भी दूर करने का प्रस्ताव पास किया। शिक्षा, सामाजिक, आर्थिक व राजनीतिक बदलाव पर जाेर दिया।

पदाधिकारियाें ने नशाखाेरी से युवा पीढ़ी काे बढ़ते खतरे से सचेत करते हुए इससे दूर रहने पर जाेर दिया। जिसका सभी ने समर्थन किया। संगठन काे मजबूत करने सदस्यता अभियान चलाने व सामाजिक समस्याएं दूर करने पर भी चर्चा हुई। बैठक में अन्य सामाजिक मुद्दाें पर भी खुला संवाद हुआ। तहसील अध्यक्ष भीकाजी काे महासभा का जिला संरक्षक बनाया। बैठक में ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र कराेची, महिला प्रकाेष्ठ अध्यक्ष कृष्णा ठाकुर, राखी कराेची, सुशील उइके, कमल धुर्वे, सुरेश उइके,दयाराम उइके आदि माैजूद रहे।

