कृषि उपज मंडी:8120 रुपए मूंग और 5301 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल बिका चना

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
गुरुवार को कृषि उपज मंडी में विभिन्न जिंस की कुल आवक 8389 क्विंटल रही। सबसे ज्यादा गेहूं बिकने आया। दूसरे नंबर पर सोयाबीन और तीसरे नंबर पर मूंग की आवक रही। गुरुवार को मूंग 3200 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल न्यूनतम भाव बिका। अधिकतम भाव 8120 रुपए रहा। मॉडल रेट 6780 रुपए रहे।

चना 107 क्विंटल विक्रय के लिए आया। यह 3850 रुपए से 5301 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के बीच बिका। इसके मॉडल रेट 4600 रुपए रहे। सोयाबीन की आवक 2299 क्विंटल रही। इसका न्यूनतम भाव 2001 रुपये रहा।

अधिकतम भाव 4400 रुपए रहा। मॉडल रेट 3900 रुपए रहा। गेहूं की आवक 3141 क्विंटल रही। इसका न्यूनतम भाव 1540 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल रहा। अधिकतम भाव 1805 रुपए रहे मॉडल रेट 1590 रुपए रहा। मक्का की आवक 574 क्विंटल रही। यह 1200 रुपए से 1390 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के बीच बिकी। मॉडल रेट 1360 रुपए रहा। उड़द की आवक 44 क्विंटल रही।

यह 2001 रुपए न्यूनतम से 5200 रुपए अधिकतम के भाव बिका। मॉडल रेट 4301 रुपए रहा। सरसों की आवक 6 क्विंटल रही। यह 4950 रुपए न्यूनतम और 5052 रुपये अधिकतम के भाव बिका। बुधवार को 6310 क्विंटल की आवक हुई थी। इसकी तुलना में गुरुवार को आवक 8389 क्विंटल अावक रही। यह बुधवार की तुलना में 2079 क्विंटल ज्यादा रही।

