नया ट्रैफिक प्लान:सड़क के दाेनाें ओर लगी दुकानें, आज से घंटाघर क्षेत्र में बड़े वाहनों की नाे एंट्री

हरदा36 मिनट पहले
  • लक्ष्मीजी की मूर्ति सहित अन्य सामान की दुकानों पर भीड़ काे देखते हुए बदली व्यवस्थाएं

मुख्य बाजार क्षेत्र घंटाघर में धनतेरस, दीवाली की ग्राहकी काे देखते हुए चार पहिया वाहनों के प्रवेश पर राेक रहेगी। वाहनों काे डायवर्ट रूट से निकाला जाएगा। धनतेरस से लेकर दीवाली तक 14 नवंबर तक यह व्यवस्था लागू रहेगी।

ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने बुधवार काे मुख्य बाजार क्षेत्र में बेरिकेड्स लगाए। गुरुवार काे खिरकिया की ओर से आने वाले वाहन जैन धर्मशाला से हरसूद वाला के सामने से गजानन मंदिर की गली से हाेते हुए निकाले जाएंगे। इसके अलावा चांडक चौराहे से घंटाघर की ओर जाने वाले चार पहिया वाहनों काे नपा के सामने से जतरा पड़ाव, अजनाल नदी पेड़ीघाट हाेते हुए खेड़ीपुरा नाके पर निकाला जाएगा। इससे चार पहिया वाहनों की वजह से मुख्य बाजार क्षेत्र में जाम नहीं लगेगा।

यातायात प्रभारी व सूबेदार वर्षा गाैर ने बताया कि 12 नवंबर काे सुबह 7 बजे से जवान बाजार में ड्यूटी पर तैनात हाेंगे। बेरिकेड्स चाैराहाें पर पहुंचा दिए गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि त्योहार के सीजन में नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालाें से सख्ती से निपटा जाएगा। लाेगाें काे परेशान नहीं हाेने दिया जाएगा।

इन स्थानाें पर लगाए बेरिकेड्स

खिरकिया की ओर से आने वाले वाहनों के लिए हरसूद वालाें की गली के पास, शिवाजी चाैक पर और इसी चाैक के दाेनाें ओर चढ़ाव पर, घंटाघर मुख्य बाजार क्षेत्र की ओर जाने वाली गलियाें के पहले बेरिकेड्स लगाकर चार पहिया वाहनों के लिए प्रवेश राेक दिया है। ताकि चार पहिया वाहनों की वजह से मुख्य बाजार क्षेत्र में जाम नहीं लगे।

  • यहां से डायवर्ट रहेगा रूट
  • खिरकिया की ओर से आने वाले वाहनों काे जैन धर्मशाला, हरसूद वालाें के सामने से गजानन मंदिर वाले रास्ते से जैसानी चाैक हाेते हुए प्रताप टॉकीज की ओर निकाला जाएगा।
  • चांडक चौराहे की ओर से घंटाघर जाने वाले चार पहिया वाहनों काे नपा के सामने से जतरा पड़ाव, शनि मंदिर, अजनाल नदी तट हाेते हुए खेड़ीपुरा नाके पर निकाला जाएगा।

यहां रहेगी पार्किंग-

मिडिल स्कूल ग्राउंड : प्रताप टाॅकीज, सत्यनारायण मंदिर व नया बाजार क्षेत्र और उसके आसपास के इलाकों के लिए चार पहिया वाहनों की पार्किंग का विकल्प मिडिल स्कूल ग्राउंड रहेगा।

नार्मदीय धर्मशाला : खिरकिया की ओर से आने वाले वाहनों के लिए पार्किंग की व्यवस्था नार्मदीय धर्मशाला और नदी किनारे रहेगी।

जतरा पड़ाव : घंटाघर क्षेत्र में खरीददारी के लिए आने वाले लाेगाें के लिए चार पहिया वाहनों की पार्किंग जतरा पड़ाव मैदान में हाेगी।

नारायण टाॅकीज : नारायण टॉकीज क्षेत्र के लिए चार पहिया वाहनों की पार्किंग एबीएम ग्राउंड पर हाे सकती है। ताकि बाजार में भीड़ न बढ़े और लाेग जाम की समस्या से दाे चार न हाें।

