फायदा:छह घंटे बारिश, तवा का 400 क्यूसेक पानी बचेगा,1 बार और हो सकेगी सिंचाई

हरदा3 घंटे पहले
  • विभाग ने तवा डेम से 400 क्यूसेक पानी कम करने होशंगाबाद भेजी सूचना

आकाश पर घिरे बादल शुक्रवार रात 3 बजे से मावठे के रुप में फसलाें पर टाॅनिक बनकर स्प्रे के रुप में बरसे। शनिवार काे कभी तेज ताे कभी धीमी गति से मावठे की रिमझिम बौछार हाेती रहीं। मावठा बरसने का असर तुरंत दिखने लगा है। जल संसाधन विभाग ने तवा मुख्य नहर में 400 क्यूसेक पानी रविवार सुबह से कम करने के लिए होशंगाबाद पत्र भेजा है।

विभाग का मानना है कि इससे एक पानी की बचत हाेगी। किसानों का समय व रुपया बचेगा। शनिवार काे बाैछाराें के बाद खस्ताहाल सड़काें के गड्ढे भर गए। किसानों ने गेहूं-चना में जारी सिंचाई राेक दी है। माैसम सर्द हाेने रात के तापमान में भी 1.7 डिग्री की कमी आई है। दिन में मावठा गिरने से धूप नहीं निकली।

दाे दिन आकाश पर बादलों ने डेरा डाल रखा था। शनिवार रात 3 बजे बिना हवा आंधी के मावठा बरसने लगा। यह सिलसिला सुबह 7 बजे तक लगातार कभी धीमी कभी तेज गति से जारी रहा। फिर 9 बजे तक रुक-रुक मावठा गिरा। दोपहर 3 से 4 के बीच फिर तेज बौछार हुई। जिसे किसान फसल के लिए आकाश से टाॅनिक का प्राकृतिक स्प्रे मान रहे हैं।

कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र की सलाह

बदले माैसम काे देखते हुए कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र ने 11 से 15 दिसंबर के बीच जिले में हल्की बारिश की संभावना जताई है। फसल के बचाव के उपाय बताए हैं। चना की विशेष निगरानी करते हुए माैसम में नमी बनने रहने तक या बारिश का दाैर जारी रहने तक सिंचाई स्थगित करने काे कहा है। जिससे खेत में ज्यादा नमी न रहे। बादल छाए रहने से बूंदाबांदी के चलते चने में इल्ली लगने की आशंका है। ऐसा हाे ताे इमामेक्टिंन बेंजोएट 5% एसजी 80 ग्राम प्रति एकड़ के हिसाब से हाथ पंप द्वारा 200 से 250 लीटर पानी या पावर पंप द्वारा 100-125 लीटर पानी में घोल बनाकर छिड़काव करें।

गेहूं, चना में 1 पानी की बचत

मावठे ने किसानों की मेहनत और विभाग का एक पानी बचा दिया है। जल संसाधन विभाग के कार्यपालन यंत्री राकेश दीक्षित ने बताया कि अभी तक मुख्य नहर में 1975 क्यूसेक पानी चल रहा था। शनिवार काे मावठा गिरने के बाद तवा डेम से 400 क्यूसेक पानी कम करने होशंगाबाद सूचना भेजी है।

संभवत: रविवार से यह मात्रा कम हाे जाएगी। इससे जहां पानी बचेगा, वहीं किसानों काे खेत में सिंचाई के लिए अतिरिक्त, समय, ऊर्जा, मजदूरी का रुपया खर्च नहीं करना पड़ेगा। केंद्र ने कहा कि जहां चना में अभी सिंचाई नहीं हुई, वहां व गेहूं, मक्का सरसाें आदि के लिए यह मावठा लाभकारी है।

जिले में शनिवार तड़के से जारी है रिमझिम बारिश का दाैर

खिरकिया/ हंडिया/ साेडलपुर/ कांकरिया/ तजपुरा. खिरकिया में शनिवार सुबह से देर रात तक हल्की बारिश हुई। शहर और गांवों में बारिश के चलते ठंड बढ़ गई है। ठंड बढ़ने से बाजार में लोगों की भीड़ कम देखने को मिली। हंडिया तहसील अंतर्गत सभी गांवाें में रिमझिम बारिश हुई। गेहूं में पानी की आवश्यकता थी। दूसरी ओर ईंट का धंधा करने वाले लोगों को नुकसान हुआ है। मौसम के बदलाव से चना फसल को नुकसान हो सकता है। सोडलपुर व आसपास के गांवाें में शुक्रवार शाम से बूंदाबांदी शुरू हुई। जाे शनिवार शाम तक रुक-रुककर जारी रही।

टेल क्षेत्र की फसलाें काे राहत, तेज बारिश की जरूरत

कांकरिया क्षेत्र में बूंदाबांदी शुरू हुई। जिससे टेल क्षेत्र के किसानों काे जिन्हें नहर से पानी नहीं मिल रहा था उनकी फसलाें काे राहत मिली। टेल क्षेत्र के किसानों को तेज बारिश का इंतजार है। क्योंकि टेल क्षेत्र की नहरें अभी भी सूखी हैं। सोनतलाई माइनर से जुड़ी 12 एल शाखा के किसान हेमंत पुनासे, रामस्वरुप व झांझरी माइनर से लगे कई किसानों का कहना है कि रिमझिम बारिश से फसलाें काे थाेड़ी राहत मिली। करताना क्षेत्र में चना फसल पीली हाे रही है। किसानों ने कहा बारिश हाेने से चना फसल काे नुकसान हाे रहा है।

