पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आचार्य नानालाल मसा का 21वां पुण्य स्मृति दिवस:सामाजिक लाेगाें ने आयंबिल तप व अहिंसा देवी की आराधना कर मनाया आचार्य पदाराेहण दिवस

खिरकियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • समता महिला मंडल अन्नपूर्णा भोजन केंद्र पर ने निराश्रिताें काे भाेजन कराया

श्वेतांबर जैन धर्म के समाधिस्थ आचार्य नानालाल मसा के 21वें पुण्य स्मृति दिवस व वर्तमान आचार्य रामलाल मसा के आचार्य पदारोहण दिवस को सामाजिक लाेगाें ने मंगलवार को आयंबिल तप के साथ अहिंसा देवी की आराधना, समायिक की साधना के साथ विश्व शांति नवकार मंत्र जाप, मंगलाचरण, शांतिनाथ का छंद, पैसठिया छंद, नानेश व रामेश चालीसा तथा गुणानुवाद सभा का कार्यक्रम किया।

धर्मसभा में आशीष समदड़िया ने बताया कि मेवाड़ की जमीन पर दाता गांव में जन्मे आचार्य नानेश ने अपना उत्तराधिकारी वर्तमान आचार्य रामलाल मसा को घोषित किया था। 21 साल पहले आचार्य नानेश ने अपनी शारीरिक देह उदयपुर में त्याग दी थी। इसके बाद उनके द्वारा घोषित उनके शिष्य आचार्य रामलाल मसा को चतर्विध संघ की मौजूदगी में आचार्य पद की चादर ओढाई गई थी।

वर्तमान में स्थानकवासी परंपरा के आचार्य रामेश ने भारत की 18 राज्यों की पद यात्रा करते हुए जिनशासन की प्रभावना कर रहे हैं। इस अवसर पर सुचिता भंडारी व पायल भंडारी ने भी गुरु भजनों की अभिव्यक्ति दी। कई श्रावक-श्राविकाओं, बालक-बालिकाओं व गुरुभक्तों ने अपनी गुरु भक्ति का परिचय देते हुए सहभागिता दर्ज की।

अायंबिल, एकासना, उपवास, व्यासना आदि कर अपनी कर्मों की निर्जरा कर दिवस को मनाया। समता महिला मंडल ने अन्नपूर्णा भोजन केंद्र पर निराश्रितों को भोजन कराया। आशा भंडारी ने निराश्रितों को शाॅल व गमछा वितरित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें