आबादी क्षेत्र चूने से चिन्हित:आबादी जगह का ड्राेन से सर्वे किया

रहटगांव41 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

मंगलवार काे आबादी क्षेत्र काे चूने से चिन्हित करने के बाद ड्राेन से सर्वे शुरू हुआ।

सर्वे में व्यक्तिगत संपत्तियों का सर्वे व रिकॉर्ड तैयार करने के साथ-साथ सड़कें, तालाब, नहर, खुली जगह, पार्क, स्कूल, आंगनबाड़ी, स्वास्थ्य केंद्र आदि का भी सर्वे कर नक्शे तैयार करेंगे।

