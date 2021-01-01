पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान दिवस:निष्पक्ष और निर्भिक हाेकर मतदान करने की शपथ दिलाई; मतदाताओं को चुनाव संबंधी अन्य जानकारी भी दी

खिरकिया3 घंटे पहले
जिले में साेमवार काे मतदान दिवस पर मतदाता जागरूकता व मतदाता शपथ कार्यक्रम किया गया। खिरकिया काॅलेज में विद्यार्थियों को शपथ दिलाई गई।

रहटगांव अंतर्गत ग्राम पंचायत आमसागर के धनपाड़ा में बूथ क्र. 123 में बीएलओ ने सभी मतदाताओं काे शपथ दिलाई। निष्पक्ष होकर मतदान व निर्वाचन में भाग लेने की अपील की। चारखेड़ा में शासकीय नवीन प्राथमिक शाला में मतदाता दिवस मनाया गया।

मतदाताओं को निर्भिक होकर बिना किसी प्रलोभन के मतदान करने की शपथ दिलाई गई। पटवारी, सरपंच परमेश ने कार्यक्रम संबाेधित किया। मतदाताओं को चुनाव संबंधी अन्य जानकारी भी दी गई। करताना पंचायत सहित आसपास की पंचायतों में कार्यक्रम किए गए।

