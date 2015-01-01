पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:त्याेहारी सीजन हाेने के बाद भी नहीं बना शहर के ट्रैफिक काे सुधारने का प्लान, बाजार में बढ़ी भीड़

खिरकियाएक घंटा पहले
  • सभी प्रमुख दुकानें मेन राेड किनारे हाेने से सड़क पर खड़े हाे रहे वाहन, बैठकाें में निभाई जा रही औपचारिकता

दीपावली त्याेहार के चलते शहर के बाजार में भीड़ बढ़ गई है। मेन रोड पर दुकानों पर खरीदी करने पहुंच रहे लोगों की आवाजाही और वाहनों से ट्रैफिक जाम की स्थिति भी बन रही है। बावजूद अभी तक प्रशासन ने त्याेहार के मद्देनजर ट्रैफिक का कोई प्लान नहीं बनाया है। ग्रामीण अंचल से शहर में बड़ी संख्या में लोग दीपावली पर्व के लिए खरीदी करने बाजार पहुंच रहे हैं। बाजार में मेन रोड किनारे तक दुकानें लगी हुई है। ऐसे में दुकानों के आसपास ही लाेग 2 और 4 पहिया वाहन खड़े कर रहे हैं।

इसके कारण राहगीरों को भी चलना मुश्किल हो जाता है। फिर भी नगर परिषद और पुलिस प्रशासन ने अभी तक किसी प्रकार से प्लानिंग नहीं की है। इसके कारण लोगों की फजीहत भी बढ़ रही है। दीपावली के दिन तक बाजार में इसी प्रकार की भीड़ बनी रहेगी। शहर में पीपल चौराहे से हाईस्कूल तक और रेलवे गेट से किल्लाेद रोड तक रोड के दोनों तरफ भीड़ रहती है। रोड किनारे कपड़ा, बर्तन, मोबाइल, सराफा, मिठाईइ इलेक्ट्रॉनिक, किराना, ऑटो मोबाइल आदि दुकानों की संख्या अधिक है।

दीपावली पर्व के चलते दुकानों पर ज्यादा भीड़ उमड़ रही है। इसके अलावा दीपावली पर फुटकर सामग्री बेचने वाले भी रोड किनारे ही दुकानें लगाते हैं। ऐसे में दुकानों पर खरीदी के दौरान रोड किनारे ही लोग वाहन खड़े करते हैं। बनाई जा सकती है पार्किंग की वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था: शहर और गांवों के लोग 2 पहिया वाहनों से ज्यादा संख्या में बाजार आते हैं। लोग एक ही जगह पर बाइक खड़ी कर घंटों तक परिवार के साथ खरीदी करते हैं। दीपावाली पर्व पर दाे पहिया वाहनाें को निर्धारित जगह पर खड़ा कराने प्रशासन वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था भी कर सकता है।

शहर के बाड़ी मैदान और बाफना कम्पाउंड के अंदर खाली परिसर में लोगों के दाे पहिया वाहन खड़े हो सकता है। पुलिस नगर और ग्राम रक्षा समिति सदस्यों की ड्यूटी लगाकर बाइकों की सुरक्षा भी करा सकती है। दीपावली पर्व पर यह व्यवस्था होने से बाजार में खरीदी करने पहुंचने वाले लोगों को बाइक खड़ी करने निर्धारित जगह भी मिल सकेगी। साथ ही बाइकों के रोड किनारे और दुकानों के सामने नहीं खड़े होने से ट्रैफिक जाम नहीं होगा।

पार्किंग नहीं होने से सड़क किनारे खड़े कर रहे वाहन

शहर में गांधी चौक पर सबसे ज्यादा ट्रैफिक जाम होता है। गांधी चौक पर हाथठेले खड़े होने से वाहन निकलना मुश्किल होता है। गांधी चौक से नगर परिषद कार्यालय की तरफ तो रोड पर ही दो पहिया वाहन खड़े रहते हैं। शहर में वाहनों की पार्किंग के लिए कोई जगह निर्धारित नहीं होने से लोगों को भी मजबूरी में वाहन रोड किनारे और दुकानों के सामने ही खड़े करना पड़ता है। वाहनों के रोड किनारे तक खड़े होने से मेन रोड से गुजरने वाले बड़े वाहनों को निकलने की जगह कम पड़ जाती है। इसी के चलते मेन रोड पर दिनभर में कई बार ट्रैफिक जाम की स्थिति भी बनती है।

ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था सुचारू करने प्लान बना रहे हैं

ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था सुचारू करने प्लान बना रहे हैं। पुलिस और राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियाें से जल्द चर्चा करेंगे। रोड किनारे छाेड़कर किसी निर्धारित जगह पर वाहनों की पार्किंग हो सके।
-एआर सांवरे, सीएमओ, नप खिरकिया

