आयोजन:काेराेना महामारी काे नियंत्रित करने में अफसरों और मैदानी कर्मचारियाें की भूमिका अहम : मीणा

खिरकिया
  • मीणा समाज सेवा संगठन ने कोरोना योद्धाओं को किया सम्मानित

मीणा समाज ने नरसिंह मंदिर परिसर छीपाबड़ में सोमवार को कोरोना योद्धाओं का सम्मान समारोह किया। कोरोना योद्धाओं को माला पहनाकर, साफा बांधकर और प्रशस्ति पत्र दिए गए।

समाज ने एसडीएम रीता डेहरिया, प्रभारी तहसीलदार धर्मेंद्र चौकसे, नायब तहसीलदार कुलदीप सिंह, नप सीएमओ एआर सांवरे, सब इंस्पेक्टर मनीष चौधरी, शिक्षक महेश तिवारी, पटवारी निकिता मीणा, मेडिकल ऑफिसर डॉ. प्रणव मोदी सहित कर्मचारियों, पुलिसकर्मियों, मीडियाकर्मियों आदि काे सम्मानित किया। मीणा समाज सेवा संगठन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अमरसिंह मीणा ने कहा कि कोरोना जैसी वैश्विक महामारी को नियंत्रित करने में अफसरों और मैदानी कर्मचारियों की भूमिका अहम है।

इसी के चलते वर्तमान में कोरोना केस की संख्या कम हो रही है। कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान परिवार की चिंता किए बिना राष्ट्रहित व जनता के प्रति जिन योद्धाओं ने नैतिक जिम्मेदारी का निर्वहन किया ऐसे कर्मशील कोरोना योद्धाओं के अदम्य साहस, समर्पण, त्याग व जनहित के प्रति समर्पण निश्चित ही सराहनीय है। समारोह में समाज के जिलाध्यक्ष राजेश मीणा, जिला उपाध्यक्ष राजेंद्र मीणा, विनोद मीणा, अमर मीणा, संजय मीणा, केवलराम मीणा, संतोष पटेल, लड्डू पटेल आदि उपस्थित थे।

