अतिशय मुनि मसा ने भी दिए प्रवचन:मोह कर्म जितना गाढ़ा, संसार से छूटना उतना मुश्किल : संदीप मुनि

खिरकिया6 घंटे पहले
नगर में विराजित जैन श्वेतांबर संत संदीप मुनि मसा ने प्रवचन में कहा कि मृगापुत्रजी को जाति स्मरण ज्ञान हुआ। पूर्व के भव को देखकर संसार से विरक्त हो गए और संय की ओर प्रवृत्त हो गए। मोह कर्म पतला था तो संय के प्रति अनुरक्त हो गए। मोह कर्म है जितना गाढ़ा हो संसार से छूटना उतना मुश्किल होता है।

रामजी ने देखा हनुमानजी दीक्षा, लवकुश ने दीक्षा ली यह सब दीक्षा ले रहे है पर मेरी स्थिति ऐसी क्यों नहीं। वास्तव में लक्ष्मण के प्रति उनका गाढ़ा स्नेह था। अतः उस वक्त वे दीक्षा लेने में असमर्थ थे। यह सब मोहकर्म की लीला है, जो दृढ़ वैरागी होते हैं उनको कितने भी उपसर्ग आए पर वे अटल रहते हैं। वैराग्य भी कई कारणों से आता है।

अतिशय मुनि मसा ने कहा जिनेश्वर देव का प्रवचन आत्मा को प्रधानता देते हैं। क्योंकि ये आत्मा ही संयम व तप के बल पर परमात्मा बनती है। जीव अन्यमतियों के आडंबर देखकर उनकी चाहना करता है तो वह अपने सम्यकत्व में अविचार लगाता है। यह सम्यकत्व का दोष है। यदि श्रृद्धा कमजोर हो तो ऐसे भाव आते है। जीव अपने सिर्फ वर्तमान को ही देखकर वह क्रिया करता है, लेकिन हमें अपना लक्ष्य वर्तमान को ना बनाकर परम लक्ष्य रखना चाहिए।

