पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना:ट्रू-नाट पहले से बंद, एंटीजन किट भी खत्म, अब कोरोना की जांच सिर्फ आरटीपीसीआर से

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे तो स्टाॅक में नहीं थी एक भी किट
  • चेताया- दाेबारा ऐसी लापरवाही बरती तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी

काेराेना के संक्रमण की जांच में काम आने वाली रैपिड एंटीजन किट अस्पताल के स्टाॅक में है ही नहीं। इस बात का खुलासा गुरुवार दोपहर में कलेक्टर संजय गुप्ता द्वारा किए गए आकस्मिक निरीक्षण में हुअा। इसके बाद भाेपाल डिमांड भेजी गई। जांच के दौरान कलेक्टर को लापरवही मिलने पर उन्होंने संबंधित को जमकर फटकार लगाई। वहीं कलेक्टर गुप्ता ने कहा कि भविष्य में दोबारा ऐसी लापरवाही बरती तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

गुरुवार काे काेराेना से दाे और लाेगाें की जान गई। अब तक 26 माैतें हाे चुकी हैं। गुरुवार काे 189 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आई। इसमें 5 नए पॉजिटिव आए। जिले में अब तक 1409 संक्रमित हुए, 1297 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। रिकवरी रेट 92.05 प्रतिशत है। सक्रिय मरीज 86 हैं।

वेंटिलेटर, ऑक्सीजन की सुविधा नहीं, मरीज इंदाैर, भाेपाल रैफर कर रहे : इस माह राेज ही औसतन 10 से 15 सैंपलाें की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव निकली है। प्रबंधन का तर्क है कि सैंपलिंग बढ़ने से संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़ना स्वाभाविक है। राेज 250 सैंपल औसत लिए जा रहे हैं। इधर जिले में जून से अब तक 26 माैतें हुई हैं। आईसीयू चालू नहीं हाेने से अभी वेंटिलेटर, ऑक्सीजन सुविधा के अभाव में मरीज सीधे इंदाैर भाेपाल रैफर किए जा रहे हैं।

लापरवाही : डिमांड भेजने की तारीख पूछी, ताे पता चला 29 अक्टूबर काे ही भेजी

क्षेत्रीय संचालक स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं भाेपाल कार्यालय से अस्पताल काे रैपिड एंटीजन किट हर सप्ताह मिलती है। अस्पताल में किट से राेज 30 और सीएचसी में 25 जांच की सुविधा है। गुरुवार काे किट नहीं हाेने से जांच नहीं हुई।

यह खुलासा कलेक्टर संजय गुप्ता के गुरुवार काे काेविड सेंटर के अचानक निरीक्षण पर पहुंचने पर हुआ। स्टाॅक में किट नहीं मिली ताे डिमांड भेजने की तारीख पूछी, पता चला 29 अक्टूबर काे ही भेजी गई। जबकि सैंपलिंग बढ़ाने का दावा किया जा रहा है ताे स्टाॅक में सामग्री भी अतिरिक्त हाेना चाहिए। स्टाॅक मेंटेन न करने व डिमांड भेजने में लापरवाही पर उन्होंने अधिकारियों को जमकर डांट लगाई। 2 सितंबर से अभी तक 4750 किट मिली। हर सप्ताह 875 मिलती है।

दो सितंबर के बाद से ट्रू नाट मशीन से जांच है बंद

जिला अस्पताल, हरदा, टिमरनी, खिरकिया व हंडिया के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, रहटगांव के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र व हरदा शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र इन 7 जगहाें पर रैपिड एंटीजन किट से जांच हाे रही है। इन सभी जगहों से संग्रहित किए जाने वाले सैंपल भोपाल एम्स भी भेजे जाते हैं। सूत्राें के अनुसार 2 सितंबर से किट से जांच शुरू हाेने के बाद ट्रू नाट मशीन से जांच बंद कर दी है।

कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी है

राेज 250 सैंपल ले रहे हैं। गुरुवार काे स्टाॅक में किट ही नहीं थी। इस कारण सैंपलिंग बाधित हुई। दाेबारा ऐसी लापरवाही बरतने पर कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी है।

-संजय गुप्ता, कलेक्टर, हरदा

अब तक की स्थिति
माह पॉजिटिव माैत

अप्रैल 03 00 मई 00 00 जून 28 01 जुलाई 171 05 अगस्त 230 04 सितंबर 485 08 अक्टूबर 492 08

कुल पॉजिटिव : 1409

ठीक हो गए
1297
कुल मौत
26
नए पॉजिटिव
05
एक्टिव केस
86
कुल सैंपल
25246
आज आई रिपोर्ट
194
रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग
740
रिजेक्ट सैंपल
24506

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें