कार्रवाई:शहर में भीड़ लगाने वाले 4 दुकानदाराें पर दो हजार रुपए का वसूला जुर्माना

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
  • नपा की टीम अाैर पुलिस ने शहर में अलग-अलग इलाकों में की कार्रवाई

काेराेना संक्रमण की बढ़ती रफ्तार काे देखते हुए नपा और पुलिस ने मंगलवार काे शहर के अलग-अलग इलकाें में बिना मास्क घूमने वाले लाेगाें पर जुर्माना की कार्रवाई की। दिनभर चली कार्रवाई में 100 लाेगाें से 10 हजार रुपए जुर्माना वसूला गया। इसके अलावा घंटाघर बाजार क्षेत्र में दुकान में क्षमता से अधिक भीड़ जुटाने पर 4 दुकानदाराें पर 2 हजार रुपए जुर्माना किया। मास्क का उपयाेग नहीं करने वालाें पर अब राेजाना जुर्माना हाेगा।

पुलिस व नपा की टीम ने संयुक्त रूप से शिमला मार्केट, घंटाघर चाैक, बड़ा मंदिर, पुरानी सब्जी मंडी, सराफा बाजार में बिना मास्क घूमने वाले 100 लाेगाें पर 100-100 रुपए जुर्माना किया। इसी तरह भीड़ लगाने वाले 4 दुकानदाराें पर 5-5 साै रुपए जुर्माना किया।

सीएमओ जीके यादव ने बताया कि काेराेना संक्रमण काे राेकने के लिए गाइडलाइन का पालन कराने के लिए कार्रवाई की जा रही है। बिना मास्क घूमने वालाें पर जुर्माना हाेगा। इधर, जिला अस्पताल में भी पिछले दाे दिनाें में बिना मास्क घूमने वाले 45 लाेगाें पर 4500 रुपए जुर्माना किया गया।

