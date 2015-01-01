पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानाें के बीच खूनी संघर्ष:हेडअप देखने गए थे, कोटवार, पटवारी व जल संसाधन कर्मी के सामने चली गोली

हरदाएक घंटा पहले
मॉनिटरिंग के अभाव में किसानाें के बीच खूनी संघर्ष शुरू हो गए हैं। देवतालाब में नहर के हेडअप ताेड़ने काे लेकर अश्विनी व मयूर विश्नाेई का किसान हरिशंकर पिता बाेंदर जाट व उसके बेटे विजय सिंह से विवाद हाे गया। इसी बीच एक पक्ष ने कट्टे से दाे फायर किए जिसमें हरिशंकर काे गाेली लगने पर इंदाैर रेफर किया है।

घटना के बाद घायल बड़ी संख्या में समाज के लाेग व किसान उनकी स्थिति देखने अस्पताल पहुंचे। इस दाैरान अस्पताल में काफी देर गहमागहमी का माहाैल बना रहा। इधर जल संसाधन विभाग के कार्यपालन यंत्री राकेश दीक्षित ने कहा कि वे अमले की सुरक्षा के साथ अंतिम छाेर तक पानी पहुंचाने आज एसपी काे पत्र लिखकर गनमैन मांगेंगे।

घायल के बेटे विजयसिंह ने बताया कि हेडअप नहीं ताेड़ा। घटना के समय काेटवार भुजराम, पटवारी और सिंचाई विभाग के तीन कर्मचारी माैके पर माैजूद थे। अधिकारियों ने आगे पानी पहुंचाने के लिए हेडअप ताेड़ने की बात कही थी, लेकिन माैके पर ऐसा कुछ नहीं किया। आराेपियाें ने इससे नाराज हाेकर गालियां देते हुए गाेली चला दी।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शी बाेला - आराेपी मयूर ने अश्विनी से कहा पापा ने कहा है झगड़ा हाे ताे जान से खत्म कर देना

एसपी ने मनीष अग्रवाल ने बताया कि घटना के प्रत्यक्षदर्शी विजयसिंह ने पुलिस काे दिए बयान में बताया कि कट्टा निकालने के बाद मयूर ने उसके भाई अश्विनी से कहा कि पापा ने कहा है कि झगड़ा हाे ताे जान से खत्म कर देना।

इसके बाद अश्विनी ने जान से मारने की नीयत से फायर किया ताे गाेली पिता जी के बाएं गाल में लगी। विजय ने बताया कि मयूर ने अश्विनी काे एक और गाेली मारने काे कहा। अश्विनी ने उसी कट्टे से दाेबारा गाेली चलाई।

तब मैंने उसका हाथ पकड़कर नीचे कर दिया, जिससे गाेली जमीन में लगी। इस बीच पिता गले व गाल में गाेली व छर्रे लगने से वहीं गिर गए। विजय माैके पर माैजूद लाेगाें की मदद से घायल पिता काे लेकर जिला अस्पताल पहुंचा, जहां से प्रारंभिक उपचार के बाद उन्हें इंदाैर भेजा गया।

विभाग पूरी क्षमता से नहराें में पानी देने का दावा करता है। लेकिन हर बार किसानाें के बीच मारपीट, झगड़े हाेते हैं। भादूगांव में दाे दिन पहले भी पानी काे लेकर ही दाे किसानाें के बीच हंडिया थाने में झगड़े का केस दर्ज हुआ था।

एसपी मनीष अग्रवाल ने बताया कि घटना के समय माैके पर अश्विनी व उसका भाई मयूर माैजूद थे। लेकिन प्रत्यक्षदर्शी विजय सिंह के बयान के अनुसार मयूर ने अश्विनी से कहा था कि पिताजी ने कहा है कि झगड़ा हाे ताे जान से खत्म कर देना।

इसी आधार पर आराेपी के पिता राम सिंह काे भी अाराेपी बनाया गया है। अग्रवाल ने बताया कि आराेपी फरार हैं। उनकी तलाश कर रहे हैं। हेडअप टूटा था या नहीं, इस संबंध में उन्होंने कहा कि इसके लिए सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारियों के बयान के बाद जांच में वास्तविक स्थिति पता चलेगी।

सिंचाई विभाग के पास नहीं है अमला लंबे समय से सिंचाई विभाग में अधीनस्थ व मैदानी सहयोगी अमले की भर्ती नहीं हुई है। पुराने कर्मचारियों के रिटायरमेंट के बाद पद खाली हैं। एेसे में मौजूदा स्टाफ से ही अन्य काम भी कराए जा रहे हैं। यही वजह है कि नहराें व उप नहराें में पानी अाने के बाद अंतिम छाेर तक पहुंचाने की व्यवस्था की निगरानी नहीं हाे पाती है। पेट्राेलिंग टीम के साथ गनमैन देने एसपी काे अाज लिखेंगे पत्र : सिंचाई विभाग के ईई राकेश दीक्षित ने कहा कि नहर के पानी काे लेकर हाेने वाले विवाद का मुद्दा 22 अक्टूबर काे होशंगाबाद में हुई कमिश्नर की बैठक में भी उठा था। इसमें पेट्रोलिंग टीम के साथ पुलिस के जवान माैजूद रखने का अश्वासन दिया था। देवतलाब में हुए गाेलीकांड के बाद शनिवार काे वे एसपी काे पत्र लिखकर नहराें की मॉनिटरिंग के लिए पेट्रोलिंग करने वाली टीम की सुरक्षा के लिए एक-एक गनमैन मांगेंगे।

