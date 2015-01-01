पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यही सबसे बड़ी चूक:गीला व सूखा मिक्स + नो रिसाइकल = कचरे का अंबार

हरदाएक घंटा पहले
  • लाेगों से गीला-सूखा कचरा अलग-अलग ले रही नपा
  • ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड नहीं होने पर आखिर में कर रही मिश्रण

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 की तैयारियां नगर पालिका ने शुरू कर दी है। अाेडीएफ प्लस-प्लस पाने के लिए इस बार नपा ने बिरजाखेड़ी में 7 लाख रुपए खर्च कर फीकल स्लज प्लांट भी बना लिया है। घराें से गीला-सूखा कचरा अलग-अलग कलेक्शन भी किया जा रहा है।

इस काम पर नपा हर माह लाखाें रुपए खर्च कर रही है लेकिन कचरा निपटान के लिए ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड नहीं हाेने और रिसाइकिलिंग यूनिट चालू नहीं हाेने से शहर का सारा कचरा मुक्तिधाम के पास अजनाल किनारे फेंककर नपा जला रही है। यही शहर के लिए सबसे बड़ी समस्या है।

वहीं पिछले साल के सर्वे में यही नपा के अंक कम कराने का प्रमुख कारण रहा है। विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार एक बात ताे लगभग तय है कि नपा लाखों रुपए स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण पर खर्च कर दे बावजूद इसके वह नंबर वन नहीं बन सकती। क्याेंकि उसकी राह में कचरा निपटान नहीं कर पाना राेड़ा बनेगा।

नगरपालिका ड्राइवर, हेल्पर व वाहनों के डीजल पर 8.38 लाख रुपए प्रति माह खर्च कर रही है। नपा के पास कचरा निपटान की ना ताे व्यवस्था है और ना ही विकल्प। अब भी मामला सरकारी जमीन पर अटका है। इसकाे लेकर अब तक काेई ठाेस पहल नहीं हाे पाई है।

घराें से 10 और दुकानों से 15 रुपए प्रति माह यूजर चार्ज ले रही नपा

जानकारी के मुताबिक शहर के 35 वार्डाें में गीला-सूखा कचरा कलेक्शन के लिए नगरपालिका के पास 24 मैजिक वाहन हैं। इनमें 24 ड्राइवर और उनके 24 हेल्पर लगे हैं। इनके वेतन पर नगरपालिका हर माह 4 लाख 8 हजार रुपए खर्च करती है। वहीं डीजल पर हर माह 4.30 हजार रुपए खर्च हाेता है। कचरा कलेक्शन के एवज में नगरपालिका घराें से 10 रुपए और दुकानों और व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठानों से 15 रुपए प्रति माह यूजर चार्ज वसूलती है।

यानि इस हिसाब से इसके बाद भी कचरे का निपटान नहीं हाे पा रहा है। इसके लिए काे जमीन तक नहीं मिल पा रही है। मालूम हाे, पिछले साल स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में हरदा नगरपालिका ने बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया था। एक लाख तक की आबादी वाली नगर पालिकाओंं में नपा ने प्रदेश में चाैथा व जाेन में 27वां स्थान हासिल किया था।

16500 घर, 2200 दुकानों से कचरा कलेक्शन के लिए कम पड़ रहे 24 वाहन

शहर के 35 वार्डाें में 16500 घर और करीब 2200 दुकानें, व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठान हैं। इस मान से नपा घराें से 1 लाख 65 हजार रुपए और प्रतिष्ठानों से 33 हजार रुपए कुल 1 लाख 98 हजार रुपए प्रति माह यूजर चार्ज वसूला जा रहा है। बावजूद इसके कचरा कलेक्शन के लिए नपा के पास मात्र 24 मैजिक वाहन हैं। इस वजह से 11 वाहनों काे दाे-दाे वार्डाें में कचरा कलेक्शन करना पड़ता है। इससे मैजिक वाहन का हर वार्ड की गली में नहीं पहुंच पाते।

मुक्तिधाम के पास कचरा जलाने से लाेग परेशान, आए दिन हाे रहे विवाद

मुक्तिधाम के सामने नपा शहर से राेजाना निकलने वाले करीब 20 टन कचरे काे डंप करती है। उसके पास कचरा निपटान की व्यवस्था नहीं है। इसलिए वह इसमें आग लगा देती है। इससे उठने वाले जहरीले धुएं से खेड़ीपुरा, नहालखेड़ा राेड के रहवासी खासे परेशान हैं। आए दिन विवाद खड़े हाेते हैं। नाराज लाेगाें ने करीब एक माह पहले कचरा वाहनों की हवा निकाल दी थी। हाल ही में कांग्रेस ने भी कचरे का निपटान नहीं हाेने पर धरना देकर विरोध जताया था।

यूजर चार्ज का गणित

35 वार्ड हैं

85 हजार है आबादी

16500 हैं घर

2200 व्यसायिक प्रतिष्ठान

24 मैजिक वाहन हैं कचरा कलेक्शन के लिए

4.8 लाख प्रति माह वेतन है ड्राइवर-हेल्पराें का

कलेक्टर के साथ दौरा कर जमीन फाइनल करेंगे

नपा अस्थाई ताैर पर मुक्तिधाम के बाजू में कचरा से खाद बनाने का काम आगामी 10-15 दिन में शुरू करेगी। कचरा निपटान की समस्या के स्थाई समाधान के लिए दाे-तीन जगह जमीन नजर में है। कलेक्टर के साथ दाैरा कर जमीन फाइनल की जाएगी। इसके बाद कचरा निपटान हाे सकेगा। नपा की टीम यूजर चार्ज ले रही है। इस बार ओडीएफ प्लस-प्लस की तैयारी की जा रही है।

-जीएस यादव, सीएमओ, नपा हरदा

