नेशनल हाइवे:सिग्नल बंद हाेने से बे लगाम यातायात भारी वाहनाें का राेजाना लगता है जाम

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

शहर से गुजरने वाले इंदाैर-बैतूल नेशनल हाइवे पर पड़ने वाले चाैराहाें पर लगे ट्रैफिक सिग्नल महीनाें से बंद पड़े हैं। इसका खामियाजा शहर के लाेगाें काे भुगतना पड़ रहा है। सिग्नल बंद हाेने से बे लगाम यातायात से सड़काें पर राेजाना जाम लग रहा है। हाइवे पर चार जगह ट्रैफिक सिग्नल लगे हैं। लेकिन चाराें सिग्नल महीनाें से बंद पड़े हैं। इससे शहर के लाेग वाहनाे से लगने वाले जाम की समस्या से राेजाना जूझ रहे हैं। वाहनाें से निकलने वाले धुएं और सड़क से उठने वाली धूल से दुकानदार भी खासे परेशान हैं। इंदाैर-बैतूल नेशनल हाइवे पर बाइपास चाैराहा, प्रताप टाॅकीज चाैराहा, टांक चाैराहा, आंबेडकर चाैक पर 10 साल पहले नपा ने ट्रैफिक सिग्नल लगाए। अब वायरिंग खराब हाेने से सिग्नल बंद हैं।

आंबेडकर चाैक पर थम जाता है यातायात
हाइवे पर पड़ने वाले आंबेडकर चाैक पर ताे स्थिति और भी खराब हाे जाती है। इस चाैराहे पर ट्रैफिक सिग्नल के पास ही अघाेषित बस स्टैंड बना हुआ है। बसाें के खड़े हाेने के बाद ताे वाहनाें का जाम लग जाता है। जिला अस्पताल, रेलवे स्टेशन काेर्ट तथा एसबीआई बैंक की ओर भारी वाहनाें का लंबा जाम लगने से लाेग परेशान रहते हैं।

प्रताप टाॅकीज चाैराहे पर सुबह व शाम काे जाम
हाइवे पर पड़ने वाले प्रताप टाॅकीज चाैराहा शहर के सबसे व्यस्त चाैराहाें में शामिल है। इस चाैराहे से मुख्य बाजार क्षेत्र घंटाघर, काेर्ट, रेलवे स्टेशन, नया बस स्टैंड स्कूल काॅलेज, पुलिस थाना, अस्पताल आने-जाने वाले लाेगाें काे गुजरना हाेता है। ट्रैफिक सिग्नल बंद हाेने से सुबह और शाम काे कई मर्तबा जाम लगता है। इससे लाेगाें काे खासी परेशानी हाेती है।

बाइपास चाैराहा पर अधिकारी-कर्मचारी भी फंसते है जाम में
बाइपास चाैराहा हाेते हुए अधिकारी-कर्मचारी कलेक्टाेरेट पहुंचते हैं। राेजाना उन्हें भी भारी वाहनाें की कतार में फंसना पड़ता है। बाइपास चाैराहे के पास ही कलेक्टर व एसपी के बंगले हैं। इसके बाद भी लाेगाें काे जाम की समस्या से छुटकारा नहीं मिल रहा है। सिग्नल बंद हाेने से हाइवे के बाइपास चाैराहे पर राेजाना कई बार भारी वाहनाें का जाम लगता है।

टांक चाैराहा पर स्कूल छूटते ही लगती है वाहनाें की कतार
अब स्कूल लगना शुरू हाे गए हैं। टांक चाैराहा पर सुबह व शाम काे स्कूल छूटते ही जाम लगता है। चाैराहाें के चाराें ओर के रास्ताें पर दाे और चार पहिया वाहन फंस जाते हैं। राेजाना इसी समस्या से लाेग रूबरू हाेते हैं। लेकिन उनकी समस्या का स्थाई समाधान नहीं हाेता। सिग्नल बंद हाेने से वाहन चालक भी बिना नियमाें काे ताक पर रखकर निकलते हैं। इससे समस्या और बढ़ जाती है।

