निगरानी:लाइसेंस किराए पर लेकर पटाखा नहीं बेच सकेंगे, बाजार में नहीं लगेंगी अस्थाई दुकान

हरदा2 घंटे पहले
  • पटाखा फैक्ट्री, बाजार और स्टेडियम, मिडिल स्कूल में व्यवस्थाएं जांचने पहुंचे कलेक्टर, एसपी

हर साल की तरह इस बार किसी और के लाइसेंस पर काेई और व्यक्ति किराया देकर आतिशबाजी बेचने के लिए दुकान नहीं लगा सकेगा। चाइनीज पटाखों के साथ-साथ काेई दुकानदार देवी-देवताओं के चित्र वाली आतिशबाजी का भी विक्रय नहीं कर सकेगा। ऐसा करने पर प्रशासन कार्रवाई करेगा। घंटाघर मुख्य बाजार में राेड किनारे कहीं भी उस सामान काे बेचने की अस्थाई दुकानें नहीं लगाई जा सकेंगी, जिनके लिए प्रशासन ने स्टेडियम व मिडिल मैदान में जगह तय की है।

अभी मेन मार्केट में चार पहिया वाहनों पर राेक नहीं हाेने से जाम से निजात नहीं मिल रही है। स्टेडियम व मिडिल स्कूल के बाहर कार पार्किंग वाली जगह पर फ्लेक्स नहीं लगने से लाेग सड़क किनारे पार्किंग कर रहे हैं, इससे जाम लग रहा है। साेमवार शाम काे कलेक्टर संजय गुप्ता, एसपी मनीष अग्रवाल पटाखा फैक्ट्री, पटाखा बाजार व अन्य जगहों का जायजा लेने पहुंचे। घंटाघर मेन मार्केट पर चार पहिया वाहनों की आवाजाही मेन राेड से हाे रही है। इससे जाम लग रहा है। साेमवार काे दिन में घंटाघर से चांडक चाैक के बीच 8 बार जाम लगा।

अचानक आग लगने पर तुरंत सूचना मिलने के लिए लगाएं अलार्म

कलेक्टर संजय गुप्ता और एसपी मनीष अग्रवाल शाम काे सबसे पहले रहटाखुर्द पहुंचे। यहां पटाखा फैक्ट्री में बनने वाली आतिशबाजी, सुतली बम आदि की जानकारी ली।

अधिकारियों ने पूछा कि कहां कहां से माल आता है। उन्होंने कहा कि वे देवी देवताओं के चित्र लगी आतिशबाजी न बेचें। यदि बाहर से ऐसी सामग्री आती हाे ताे पता बताएं, उसके खिलाफ उसी शहर में प्रशासन कार्रवाई कराकर रुकवाएगा। मगरधा राेड स्थित एक फैक्ट्री में पहुंचे अधिकारियों ने कहा कि अचानक आग लगने पर तुरंत सूचना मिलने के लिए अलार्म लगाएं। उन्होंने आग बुझाने के सुरक्षा इंतजाम भी देखे है।

व्यवस्था बिगाड़ी ताे जब्ती व जुर्माना लगेगा

शाम काे मेन मार्केट में नई व्यवस्था पर हाे रहा अमल देखने पहुंचे अधिकारियों ने स्थाई दुकानदारों से कहा कि वे अपने मूल कारोबार के अलावा दीवाली पर अन्य काेई सामान का काउंटर न लगाएं। ऐसा करने पर नपा सामान जब्त कर जुर्माना वसूलेगी। व्यवस्था बिगाड़ने पर कार्रवाई तय है।

शासन की गाइड लाइन का पालन करने काे कहा है

संयुक्त रुप से पटाखा बाजार, फैक्ट्री व मार्केट में वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण कर जरूरी निर्देश दिए। सभी से शासन की गाइड लाइन व निर्देश पालन करने काे कहा है। जिससे त्योहार में व्यवस्था व सुरक्षा बनी रहे।

-मनीष अग्रवाल, एसपी, हरदा

टीम ने दुकानों के बीच गैप रखने और अग्निशामक यंत्र के दिए निर्देश

अधिकारियाें की टीम आईटीआई के पीछे पटाखा बाजार में पहुंची। यहां दाे टूक सभी काे चेतावनी दी कि बिना लाइसेंस पटाखे न बेचें। किसी और का लाइसेंस किराए पर लेकर पटाखा बेचने पर भी कार्रवाई हाेगी। देवी-देवताओं के चित्र लगी आतिशबाजी नहीं बेचने काे कहा गया। चाइनीज आतिशबाजी बेचते पाए जाने पर कार्रवाई की बात कही।

अधिकारियों ने दुकानों के बीच गैप मेंटेन रखने, आग बुझाने के लिए रेत भरी बाल्टी रखने, अग्निशामक यंत्र रखने, मास्क लगाकर आने वाले ग्राहकों काे ही सामग्री बेचने के निर्देश दिए। सीएमओ जीके यादव काे 24 घंटे फायर गाड़ी में पानी भरकर रखने काे कहा।

ठेले वाले अड़े : कहा- 12 माह यहीं लगाते हैं दुकान, इसलिए नहीं जाएंगे

घंटाघर के आसपास और सराफा व कपड़ा, बर्तन बाजार की तंग गलियों में ठेले लगाने वाले दूसरी जगह जाने काे राजी नहीं है। उनका तर्क है कि वे बारह महीने यहीं खड़े हाेते हैं। एेसे में उन्हें न हटाया जाए। साेमवार काे कपड़ा बाजार में एक दुकानदार से किसी ठेले वाले ने अभद्रता की, जिसकी दुकानदार ने सिविल लाइन थाने में शिकायत भी की। हठधर्मिता करने वालाें काे इतना संरक्षण देने का कारण भी पुलिस ही बताया जा रहा है।

