रेलवे:7 से आसनसोल स्पेशल इटारसी होकर चलेगी

  • शाम 5.40 बजे इटारसी पहुंचकर शाम 5.50 बजे इटारसी से प्रस्थान करेगी

7 फरवरी से आसनसोल-छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस के मध्य सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल ट्रेन चलेगी। यह ट्रेन इटारसी स्टेशन पर रुकते हुए जाएगी।

गाड़ी संख्या 02361 आसनसोल-छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस मुंबई सुपरफास्ट साप्ताहिक स्पेशल दिनांक 7 फरवरी से अगली सूचना तक प्रति रविवार को आसनसोल स्टेशन से शाम 7.45 बजे प्रस्थान कर अगले दिन शाम 5.40 बजे इटारसी पहुंचकर शाम 5.50 बजे इटारसी से प्रस्थान करेगी।

तीसरे दिन सुबह 6 बजे छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस मुंबई स्टेशन पहुंचेगी। गाड़ी संख्या 02362 छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस मुंबई-आसनसोल सुपरफास्ट साप्ताहिक स्पेशल 10 फरवरी से अगली सूचना तक प्रति बुधवार को छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस स्टेशन से सुबह 11.05 बजे प्रस्थान कर रात 10.25 बजे इटारसी आएगी।

