पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शव की आंखें कुतरने का मामले:डीआरएम का जवाब- किसी स्टेशन पर शवगृह का प्रावधान नहीं होता, जीआरपी जवाबदार

इटारसीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इटारसी जंक्शन पर शव की आंखें कुतरने के मामले में रेलवे ने खींचे हाथ
  • इटारसी जंक्शन पर शव की आंखें कुतरने के मामले में रेलवे ने खींचे हाथ

इटारसी जंक्शन पर आगरा के यात्री जितेंद्र सिंह धाकरे के शव की आंखें चूहों द्वारा कुतरने के मामले में मानवता ताे शर्मसार हुई ही है रेलवे ने भी इसकी जिम्मेदारी लेने से इनकार कर दिया है। भोपाल डीआरएम का यह बयान सामने आया है कि किसी भी स्टेशन पर शवगृह का प्रावधान नहीं होता।

इस जवाब से पता चलता है कि मप्र के सबसे बड़े रेल जंक्शन इटारसी में एक यात्री के शव की सुरक्षा इसलिए नहीं हो सकी क्योंकि स्टेशन पर कोई ऐसा कक्ष ही नहीं बना जहां किसी की पार्थिव देह सुरक्षित व सम्मानजनक ढंग से रखी जा सके।

डीआरएम के हवाले से रेल पीआरओ ने बताया रेलवे इस घटना के लिए जिम्मेदार नहीं है। जवाबदेह जीआरपी है। इस पर तो रेलवे पुलिस व जिला प्रशासन से बात की जा सकती है। हमने भी जिला प्रशासन को अवगत कराया है।

रविवार को रेल उपयोगकर्ता सलाहकार समिति के सदस्य दीपक अग्रवाल और डीआरएम उदय बोरवणकर के बीच हुए संवाद में भी यही बात सामने आई है कि रेलवे स्टेशनों पर डेड बॉडी की जिम्मेदारी जीआरपी की होती है।

हम स्टेशन पर शवगृह नहीं बना सकते। इस बारे में रेलवे ने जिला प्रशासन को उचित कार्रवाई हेतु कहा है। इटारसी के सब डिविजनल मजिस्ट्रेट मदन रघुवंशी ने कहा कि रेलवे विभाग को अपने क्षेत्र की जिम्मेदारी तो लेनी चाहिए। फिर भी स्थानीय प्रशासन स्तर पर हल निकालने की कोशिश करेंगे।

इधर, जितेंद्र के पिता भीकमसिंह ने कहा बेटे की डेडबॉडी सौंपी तो दोनों आंखें नहीं थी। चेहरे पर चोट का निशान था। पंचनामा में सामान्य आंखों वाली फोटो लगाई है। पीएम में आंखें नहीं होने की जानकारी दी।

परिजनाें काे संदेह- जितेंद्र की मौत सामान्य नहीं

मप्र के इटारसी में यह मानवता को शर्मसार करने की घटना है कि जीआरपी की कस्टडी में आगरा के ठाकुर जितेंद्र सिंह धाकरे के शव की आंखें निकल गईं। ट्रेन में उनका शव संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मिला था। यह सामान्य मौत नहीं, हत्या हो सकती है। यह मैसेज रेलमंत्री से लेकर यूपी और एमपी की जीआरपी को मृतक के परिजनों ने भेजा है। मृतक के पिता व परिजन रविवार को आगरा सांसद व पूर्व मंत्री एसपी सिंह बघेल से मिले।

उन्होंने आश्वस्त किया कि यह बात मुख्यमंत्री तक पहुंचाएंगे। परिजनों ने शक के घेरे में उस कंपनी के अधिकारियों पर भी लगाया है जिसमें जितेंद्र सुपरवाइजर था। मृतक के पिता भीकमसिंह ने कहा, जीआरपी ने तहरीर नहीं ली है। हम पूरी जांच चाहते हैं।

उनके एक रिश्तेदार मनोज चौहान ने बताया कि बैंगलुरु से रवाना होते समय जितेंद्र ठीक था। वह बीमार भी नहीं था ट्रेन में अचानक मौत कैसे हो गई? जहरखुरानी की घटना तो नहीं हुई? मृतक की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने पर ही मृत्यु के कारण का खुलासा होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें