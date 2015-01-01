पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:पथरौटा में हाइवे पर कटाव होने से संतरे से भरा ट्रक पलटा, बचा ड्राइवर

इटारसीएक घंटा पहले
नेशनल हाइवे पर पथरौटा में एमईएस बैरियर की संकरी सड़क काफी पर सोमवार को एक ट्रक पलट गया। सड़क पर कटाव भी था। सोमवार को महाराष्ट्र से दिल्ली जा रहा संतरे से भरा ट्रक आरजे 11 जीबी-1547 पलट गया।

ड्राइवर रवि सिंह गुर्जर ने बताया रात लगभग 12 बजे सामने से कार आ गई जिसे बचाने की कोशिश में ट्रक पलट गया। ट्रक रोड के किनारे बिजली के खंभे से जा टकराया। खंभा मुड़ गया और बिजली सप्लाई बंद हो गई। गनीमत है कि पास का घर बच गया। ड्राइवर बाल-बाल बच गया।

