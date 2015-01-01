पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चूहों ने कुतर दी शव की आखें:कोरोना के डर से कर्मचारियों ने शेड में रखे शव को देखा तक नहीं

होशंगाबाद/इटारसी28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जीआरपी थाने की बाउंड्री के कोने पर बनी झोपड़ी में रखा गया था शव
  • फ्रीजर या पीएम रूम होता तो यूं शर्मिंदा ना होता प्रदेश का सबसे बड़ा जंक्शन

इटारसी स्टेशन पर आगरा के युवक के शव की आंखें चूहों ने कुतर दी। आगरा से आए परिजन प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े रेलवे जंक्शन बुरी यादें लेकर लौटे। 175 से ज्यादा ट्रेनों के रोजाना ट्रैफिक वाले इटारसी स्टेशन पर हर महीने 6-7 शव मिलते हैैं। इन्हें सुरक्षित रखने के लिए ना अस्पताल में जगह ना रेलवे स्टेशन पर। शव स्टेशन परिसर में जीआरपी थाने के पास खुले शेड में रखा हुआ था। यहां कर्मचारी तैनात किए गए लेेकिन वे कोरोना के खौफ में दोबारा अंदर देखने नहीं गए।

स्टेशन पर मरचुरी रूम और फ्रीजर की सुविधा नहीं है। दरअसल 19 नवंबर की रात कर्नाटक एक्सप्रेस के एस-9 कोच में युवक की मृत्यु हो गई। इटारसी में स्टेशन पर रात 11.30 बजे शव उतारा। पहचान आगरा से 24 किमी दूर बरहन के नगलताज गांव का 33 वर्षीय जितेंद्र सिंह धाकरे के रूप में हुई। परिजनों को सूचना दी। पुलिस का तर्क है कि कोरोना की गाइड लाइन के कारण रात भर शव के समीप रहना संभव नहीं था, इसलिए कर्मचारी बाहर निगरानी करते रहे। शेड में नहीं गए।

पत्र ही लिखे जा रहे

इटारसी जंक्शन पर महीने में ऐसे छह-सात मामले आ जाते हैं जब किसी शव को स्टेशन परिसर में ही खुले शेड में रखना पड़ता है। शव रखने का कोई कक्ष ही नहीं है। शवगृह के लिए केवल विभागीय रूप से पत्र ही लिखे जा रहे हैं।

ट्रेन में किसी की मृत्यु होने पर परिजनों के आने का इंतजार करना पड़ता है। उनकी मौजूदगी में ही पोस्टमार्टम करवाते हैं। तब तक शव सुरक्षित रखने की व्यवस्था नहीं है। रात में शव रखने की व्यवस्था नहीं है। फ्रीजर के लिए फंड नहीं है। अब इंतजाम करेंगे।

-बीएस चौहान, थाना प्रभारी जीआरपी इटारसी

हाईवे निर्माण कंपनी में सुपरवाइजर था जितेंद्र, घर में पत्नी, बेटे व तीन बेटियां

परिजनों के आने तक शव 14 घंटे तक रखा रहा। अगले दिन 20 नवंबर की दोपहर परिजन इटारसी आए। तब चेहरा देखा तो घटना का पता चला। वे मन मसोसकर रह गए। रेल्वे पुलिस ने पंचनामा व पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया।

वे शव लेकर चले गए। परिजनों के अनुसार जितेंद्र सिंह बैंगलुरु में हाईवे निर्माण करने वाली कंपनी में सुपरवाइजर था। इस कंपनी का हेड क्वार्टर भोपाल में है। गांव में पत्नी, तीन नाबालिग बेटियां व एक बेटा है। परिवार से मिलने रहे अपने गांव आ रहा था। जीआरपी के अनुसार युवक की मृत्यु का कारण पता नहीं चला है।

जांच की जाना चाहिए : पिता

जितेंद्र के पिता भीकमसिंह ने कहा मेरे बेटे की डेडबॉडी सौंपी तो दोनों आंखें नहीं थी। चेहरे पर चोट का निशान था। पंचनामा में सामान्य आंखों वाली फोटो लगाई है। पीएम में आंखें नहीं होने की जानकारी दी। जांच की जानी चाहिए। दोषियों पर कार्रवाई की जाए।

अलग से कक्ष नहीं : अधीक्षक

सरकारी अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ. एके शिवानी ने कहा-पीएम रूम रात में बंद रहता है। अलग से कोई कक्ष नहीं है जहां शव सुरक्षित रखा जा सके। कक्ष स्वीकृत हुआ था पर बना नहीं। शेड है, जहां चींटों व चूहों से नुकसान की आशंका रहती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें