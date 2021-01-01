पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हक के लिए लड़े और जीते:आरटीई में मांगी फीस, बच्चों को परीक्षा से रोका, पिता ने स्कूल संचालक, उनके भाई, टीचर पर कराया केस

इटारसी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दशरथ चौधरी - Dainik Bhaskar
दशरथ चौधरी

यह कहानी है सूरजगंज के रहने वाले मजदूर अभिभावक दशरथ चाैधरी की, जिन्होंने शिक्षा के अधिकार में अपने दो बच्चों का दाखिला शहर के एक निजी स्कूल में करवाया। आरटीई में फीस नहीं लगती। किंतु स्कूल प्रबंधन ने कक्षा पहली में पढ़ने वाली उनकी बेटी और केजी टू में पढ़ रहे बेटे की फीस का दबाव बनाया। बच्चों की पढ़ाई का ख्याल कर दशरथ ने एक हजार रुपए स्कूल में जमा भी कर दिए। स्कूल में 700 रुपए और मांगे फिर तीन महीने तक दोनों बच्चों को क्लास में बैठने नहीं दिया।

बच्चों को परीक्षा नहीं देने दी और उन्हें जातिगत रूप से अपमानित कर स्कूल से भगा दिया। दशरथ ने अपने बच्चाें की शिक्षा के लिए लड़ाई लड़ी। अंतत: तीन साल बाद उनके अधिकाराें की जीत हुई। आरटीई के तहत बच्चाें काे पढ़ाई से वंचित करने वाले स्कूल संचालक, उनके भाई सहित क्लास टीचर पर एफआईआर दर्ज हुई। 10 माह से फरार तीनाें आराेपियाें पर पुलिस ने उन पर 3 हजार रुपए का इनाम घोषित किया है।

डीईओ ने स्कूल की मान्यता रद्द किए जाने का प्रतिवेदन राज्य शिक्षा केंद्र भोपाल को भेजा है। दशरथ चौधरी ने बताया कि जांच में पाया गया है कि शिकायत के बाद स्कूल प्रबंधन ने बच्चों के दस्तावेजों में छेड़छाड़ की। पुलिस ने इन धाराओं में अपराध दर्ज नहीं किया। अब वे परिवार के साथ धरने पर बैठेंगे।

वापस नहीं ली स्कूल प्रबंधन के खिलाफ शिकायत
दशरथ चौधरी ने पहली शिकायत सीएम हेल्पलाइन 181 पर की। शिकायत बाल आयोग से लेकर शिक्षा विभाग, पुलिस थाने तक में की। तीन साल तक जांच चली। न तो स्कूल के दबाव में आकर शिकायत वापस ली न ही अपने समय व धन की परवाह की। जबकि उनकी आमदनी का जरिया मजदूरी है। वे लगातार शिकायत करते रहे। शिकायत सही पाए जाने पर स्कूली बच्चों व अभिभावक के प्रति अपशब्दों का प्रयोग करने पर स्कूल संचालक, उनके भाई व कक्षा शिक्षिका पर पुलिस को एफआईआर लिखनी पड़ी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser