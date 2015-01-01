पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भूसे के ढेर में आग:धान के भूसे के ढेरों में लगी आग, 20 ट्रॉली चारा जला, पाहनवर्री में आग की घटना, कारण अज्ञात

इटारसी43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इटारसी। भूसे के ढेर में लगी आग को बुझाते फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मचारी।

शुक्रवार की दोपहर लगभग तीन बजे पाहनवर्री गांव में धान के भूसे के ढेरों में आग लग गई। इटारसी की फायर ब्रिगेड और ग्रामीणों की मदद से आग पर काबू पाया गया। आग लगने का कारण स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है।

गांव के देवेंद्र यादव ने बताया एक ही परिवार के तीन भाइयों कुंदन, सुरेश व प्रकाश यादव की धान निकलने के बाद भूसा जानवरों के चारे के लिए खलियान में रखा था। दोपहर में वहीं आसपास परिवार के बच्चे खेल रहे थे।

उसी समय अचानक धान के भूसे के ढेर से जुड़ने लगा और आग लग गई। तुरंत पानी की मोटर चालू कर ग्रामीणों की मदद से आग बुझाने की कोशिश की गई। नजदीक ही दो-तीन मकान लगे हुए थे।

वहां आग फैलने का खतरा होने पर रामपुर थाने में सूचना दी गई। तब इटारसी से फायर ब्रिगेड ने आकर आग पर काबू पाया। आग लगने से लगभग 20 ट्राली धान का चारा जल गया। घटनास्थल पर सरपंच, सचिव, पटवारी और पुलिसकर्मी भी आ गए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें