तैयारी:न्यास बायपास पर 5 लाख से मिट्‌टी डलवाकर घास उगाएगी इटारसी नपा

इटारसीएक घंटा पहले
न्यास कॉलोनी बायपास पर कचरे का ढेर लगा है। यह कचरा स्वच्छता की रैंकिंग में बाधक बन सकता है। इसलिए अब यहां मिट्टी फीलिंग और सौंदर्यीकरण कार्य के लिए नपा ने टेंडर निकाला है। इस काम पर नपा 5 लाख रुपए खर्च करेगी। इतनी ही राशि से शहर की कुछ सड़कों की मरम्मत की जाएगी।

जिन सड़कों पर गड्ढे हैं उनको सीमेंट व डामर से भर दिया जाएगा। 34 वार्डों से निकलने वाला कचरा प्रतिदिन नेशनल हाईवे पर कीरतपुर के पास जिलवानी भेजा जा रहा है। इस ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड के पहले नपा के सफाईकर्मी न्यास कॉलोनी बायपास पर नाले की पुलिया और मैरिज गार्डन के बीच खाली जमीन पर कचरा डंप करते थे। कचरे का ढेर अभी भी लगा है। नपा के पूर्व स्वास्थ्य सभापति राकेश जाधव के अनुसार समस्या शहर के आखिरी छोर और खाली प्लाटों पर कचरा फेंकने की है।

पहले हो चुका इटारसी में ग्रीन कारपेट बिछाने का प्रयोग

स्वच्छता अभियान में न्यास कॉलोनी बायपास पर नगर पालिका नवाचार का अनूठा प्रयोग कर चुकी है जो विफल रहा। कचरा डंप करने वाले स्थल पर ग्रीन कारपेट बिछा दी गई। प्रायोगिक तौर पर गुजरात की संस्था रामचंद्र जी पटेल बड़ोदरा को कुछ हिस्से में कारपेट ग्रास बिछाने का काम दिया गया था। नपा का दावा था कि घास के नीचे जो कचरा दबा है वह खाद में बदलता जाएगा। यह खाद पार्को में उपयोग होगी और नगरपालिका इसे बेचकर राजस्व भी कमाएगी। राजस्व कुछ मिला नहीं उल्टे हजारों रुपए फालतू खर्च हो गए।

यह बनाया प्रस्ताव
सीएमओ ने न्यास कॉलोनी स्थित कचरा एकत्रीकरण स्थल पर मिट्टी फीलिंग एवं सौंदर्यीकरण कार्य का प्रस्ताव बनाया है। लेकिन इस बात की कोई गारंटी नहीं है कि न्यास कॉलोनी बाईपास कचरे के ढेर से मुक्त हो जाएगा। नपा के सब इंजीनियर आदित्य पांडे इस सवाल का जवाब देते हैं - पुराने कचरे का जो ढेर लगा है उस पर उपजाऊ काली मिट्टी डालकर हरी घास के बीज रोपित कर देंगे।

