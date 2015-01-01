पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यात्रियों को राहत:इटारसी में रुकेगी चैन्नई से दिल्ली और कन्याकुमारी से निजामुद्दीन स्पेशल ट्रेन

इटारसीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • यात्रियों को मिलेगी राहत, कन्फर्म टिकटधारी यात्री को ही अनुमति

चैन्नई से दिल्ली और कन्याकुमारी से निजामुद्दीन के बीच स्पेशल ट्रेन इटारसी में रुकेगी। रेल प्रशासन ने अगली सूचना तक स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। यह यह गाड़ियां पूर्णतः आरक्षित है, अतः इनमें कंफर्म टिकटधारी यात्रियों को ही यात्रा करने की अनुमति है।

02621 एमजीआर चेन्नई सेंट्रल-नई दिल्ली : यह गाड़ी सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस है जो 24 नवंबर से प्रतिदिन चलेगी। यह गाड़ी एमजीआर चेन्नई सेंट्रल स्टेशन से रात 10 बजे रवाना होगी। अगले दिन शाम 6.30 बजे इटारसी आएगी। यह गाड़ी 5 मिनट रुकेगी। रात 8.10 बजे भोपाल पहुंचेगी फिर तीसरे दिन सुबह 7.40 बजे नई दिल्ली स्टेशन पहुंच जाएगी।

02622 नई दिल्ली-एमजीआर चेन्नई सेंट्रल : यह गाड़ी प्रतिदिन 26 नवंबर से अगली सूचना तक चलेगी। नई दिल्ली स्टेशन से यह गाड़ी रात 9.05 बजे प्रस्थान कर, अगले दिन सुबह 6.50 बजे भोपाल और 8.35 बजे इटारसी आएगी। यहां 10 मिनट रुकेगी। तीसरे दिन सुबह 6.15 बजे एमजीआर चेन्नई सेंट्रल स्टेशन पहुंचेगी।

स्टॉपेज : 22 डिब्बों की यह गाड़ी दोनो दिशाओं में विजयवाड़ा, वारंगल, बल्लारशाह, नागपुर, इटारसी, भोपाल, झांसी, ग्वालियर एवं आगरा कैंट स्टेशनों पर रुकेगी। गाड़ी संख्या 02621 एमजीआर चेन्नई सेंट्रल-नई दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल हज़रत निजामुद्दीन स्टेशन पर भी रुकेगी।

06011 कन्याकुमारी-हजरत निजामुद्दीन स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस : यह गाड़ी 25 नवंबर से अगली सूचना तक प्रति बुधवार एवं शुक्रवार को कन्याकुमारी स्टेशन से शाम 7.05 बजे प्रस्थान कर तीसरे दिन सुबह 6.35 बजे इटारसी आएगी। यहां 5 मिनट रुकेगी। यहां से सुबह 8.15 बजे भोपाल और शाम 6.35 बजे हज़रत निजामुद्दीन स्टेशन पहुंचेगी।

06012 हज़रत निजामुद्दीन-कन्याकुमारी स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस : यह गाड़ी 28 नवंबर से अगली सूचना तक प्रति शनिवार एवं सोमवार को हज़रत निजामुद्दीन स्टेशन से सुबह 5.20 बजे चलेगी। दोपहर 3.55 बजे भोपाल पहुंचकर शाम 5.55 बजे इटारसी आएगी। यहां 5 मिनट का स्टापेज रहेगा।यह गाड़ी तीसरे दिन सुबह 4.45 बजे कन्याकुमारी स्टेशन पहुंचेगी।

स्टॉपेज : 19 डिब्बों की यह गाड़ी दोनो दिशाओं में नागरकोइल, तिरुनेलवेली, सातुर, विरुधुनगर, मदुरई , डिंगल, तिरुचिरापल्ली, वृधाचल्लम, विलुपुरम, चेंगलपट्टू, ताम्बरम, चेन्नई एग्मोर, विजयवाड़ा, बल्लारशाह, नागपुर, बैतूल, इटारसी, भोपाल, झांसी एवं आगरा कैंट स्टेशनों पर रुकेगी। 06011 कन्याकुमारी-हजरत निजामुद्दीन एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल वोविलपट्टी स्टेशन पर रुकेगी।

