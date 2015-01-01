पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुक:चार डस्टबिन के उपयोग के लिए किया रहवासियाें काे जागरुक, गीला एवं सूखा कचरा संग्रहण की जानकारी दी

इटारसीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 के तहत जानकारी देते नपाकर्मी

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 की तैयारियां चल रही हैं। मंगलवार को नपा कर्मियों शहर में डोर टू डोर कचरा संग्रहण वाहन में गीला एवं सूखा कचरा अलग-अलग संग्रहित करने की जानकारी रहवासियों से साझा की गई। चार डस्टबिन के उपयोग के लिए रहवासियों को जागरूक किया गया।

इटारसी नगरपालिका शहर में स्वच्छता रैंकिंग बढ़ाने के लिए लगातार काम कर रही है। इसी के तहत लोगाें को गीले सूखे कचरे को अलग-अलग रखने के लिए प्रेरित किया जा रहा है।

पहला डस्टबिन: गीला कचरा जैसे बचा हुआ खाना, पेड़-पौधों की पत्तियां, सब्जियों के छिलके, फल-फ्रूट के छिलके, गोबर, राख, चायपत्ती, किचन से बचे खाने के लिए होना चाहिए।

दूसरा डस्टबिन: सूखा कचरा जैसे कागज,पन्नी, प्लास्टिक, पुष्टा, कार्डबोर्ड, लकड़ी के टुकड़े के लिए हो। तीसरा डस्टबिन: हानिकारक जैव अपशिष्ट जैसे डायपर, उपयोग किए गए फेस मास्क, हेयर कैप, पीपी किट सैनेटाइजर की खाली बोतल के लिए रखना है।

चौथा डस्टबिन: घरेलू हानिकारक कचरा, कीटनाशक दवाइयों के डिब्बे, टूटी सीएफएल लाइट, थर्मामीटर खराब इलेक्ट्रॉनिक कचरा, पेंट के डिब्बों के लिए हो।

