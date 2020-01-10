पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:देखरेख के बिना बदहाल हाे रहा शहर का आंबेडकर भवन, लाेगाें काे किराए की जानकारी भी नहीं

खिरकिया13 घंटे पहले
  • 41.80 लाख रुपए अाई थी लागत, साल 2017 से नप के हैंडअाेवर में है भवन

शहर में बना आंबेडकर भवन का रखरखाव नहीं हाे रहा है। करीब ढाई साल पहले आरईएस ने भवन बनाकर नप काे दे दिया था। नप भवन में पेयजल और बिजली का इंतजाम नहीं कर सकी। भवन नप को अजा व अजजा वर्ग के लोगों के सार्वजनिक व पारिवारिक कार्यक्रम में उपयोग में देने के लिए हस्तांतरित किया गया है। नप ने 1100 रुपए प्रतिदिन का किराया भी निर्धारित किया है। भवन के हाल, स्टेज और कमरों में पर्याप्त बिजली व्यवस्था भी नहीं है। जनरेटर का उपयाेग करना पड़ता है।

भवन में 2-2 शौचालय और स्नानागार में भी सफाई और बिजली की सही व्यवस्था नहीं है। कोविड 19 की अनलॉक प्रक्रिया के चलते अब 25 नवंबर के बाद शादियों का सीजन भी शुरू हो जाएगा। भवन का उपयोग भी शुरू होगा। इससे पहले भवन की सभी कमियां दूर हाेनी चाहिए। मालूम हाे, आरईएस ने तहसील रोड पर करीब 41 लाख 80 हजार रुपए की लागत से भवन बनाकर जनवरी 2017 में नप के हैंडओवर किया था। एक साल तक नप ने किराया ही निर्धारित नहीं किया था। साल 2018 में नप ने प्रस्ताव लेकर 1100 रुपए प्रतिदिन का किराया निर्धारित किया।

कांच और दरवाजे टूट रहे
नप के ध्यान नहीं देने से भवन के हाल और कमरों की खिड़की के कांच और दरवाजे टूट रहे हैं। परिसर में भी बेतरतीब घास उग गई है। कचरा भी फैला है। भवन की सफाई नहीं होने से हाल के अंदर भी गंदगी फैली है। शौचालय और स्नानागार की सफाई नहीं होने से बदबू आती है।
सीएमओ एआर सांवरे ने बताया भवन में सुधार कराएंगे। कोविड 19 के कारण भवन किराए पर नहीं दे रहे हैं। वरिष्ठ अधिकारियाें के निर्देश के बाद आने वाले दिनाें में किराए पर देने की सूचना भवन पर लिखवाएंगे।

भवन की लाेगाें काे जानकारी नहीं
नप ने भवन का अधिक से अधिक उपयाेग हाे इसके लिए प्रचार भी नहीं किया। भवन का किराया सहित अन्य जानकारी कहीं भी नहीं लिखी है। ऐसे में शहर के बाहर से यहां शादी और अन्य कार्यक्रम करने आने वाले लोगों को भवन की जानकारी नहीं मिल रही है। लोगों को शहर के दूसरे सामाजिक भवन मजबूरी में किराए से लेना पड़ता है। अधिक किराया होने से गरीब और मध्यम वर्ग के लोगों को आर्थिक नुकसान भी होता है।

