संकल्प:जन्म के बाद जितना जल्दी हो मां के पास शिशु को देकर स्तनपान कराएं: बीएमओ

मुलताई2 घंटे पहले
  • बच्चों को संक्रमण से बचाने का दिलाया संकल्प, आवश्यक जानकारी दीं

नगर सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने निमोनिया दिवस पर माताओं को बच्चों की देखभाल के संबंध में जानकारी दी। बच्चों को संक्रमण से बचाने का संकल्प दिलाया। बीएमओ डॉ. पल्लव अमृतफले ने निमोनिया से बचाव के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी।

उन्होंने कहा शिशु को जन्म के बाद जितना जल्दी हो मां के पास देकर स्तनपान करना चाहिए। मां के दूध से बच्चे में रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ती है। ठंड के मौसम में शिशु की विशेष देखभाल करने की जरूरत होती है। बच्चे को स्वास्थ्य खराब होने और असामान्य गतिविधि दिखाई देने पर तुरंत डॉक्टर से संपर्क कर उपचार कराएं।

डॉक्टर के परामर्श के आधार पर बच्चों का ध्यान रखें। बीईई चंद्रकला डोंगरे ने कहा शिशु को ठंड से बचाने के लिए गर्म कपड़े पहनाएं। बच्चे की सांस लेने की प्रक्रिया पर ध्यान रखें। बच्चे को सर्दी और जुकाम होने पर नजरअंदाज न करते हुए तुरंत डॉक्टर से जांच कराएं। थोड़ी सी लापरवाही से बच्चे को निमोनिया हो सकता है।

