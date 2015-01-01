पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कस्टडी की लड़ाई:1 डाॅग, 2 दावेदार, थाने में 5 घंटे सुनवाई, एक बोला- यह टाइगर है, दूसरे ने कहा कोको

हाेशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देहात पुलिस डॉग को एक घर से उठाकर लाई और दावा करने वाले को सौंप दिया
  • दूसरे पक्ष ने एएसपी से की शिकायत तो थाने पर लाए डॉग, यहां दोनों करते रहे दावा, नहीं हुआ फैसला

शहर में एक लेब्राडाेर डाॅग के मालिकाना हक का अजीब मामला गुरुवार को देहात थाने पहुंचा। छात्र नेता और मीडियाकर्मी दाेनाें ही लेब्रा डाॅग काे अपना बता रहे हैं। थाने में 5 घंटे तक डाॅग काे मालिक काे साैंपने की मशक्कत चली लेकिन सवाल अब भी बरकरार है कि असली मालिक काैन है? दोनों पक्ष अपने-अपने दावे भी पेश कर रहे हैं, लेकिन मुसीबत पुलिस की बनी है।

अब पुलिस वेटनरी डाॅक्टर की मदद लेगी। डाॅक्टर डाॅग के वैक्सीनेशन के रिकाॅर्ड की जांच करेंगे। अगर इसके बाद भी हल नहीं निकलता ताे मामले काे कार्यपालिक मजिस्ट्रेट के पास प्रस्तुत किया जाएगा।

दो लोगों के दावे

देहात थाना पुलिस ने लेब्राडाेर नस्ल के डाॅग काे एक घर मालिक कृतिक शिवहरे (छात्र नेता) की अनुपस्थिति में बुधवार की देर शाम उसके घर से लाकर मीडियाकर्मी शादाब खान काे साैंप दिया। मीडियाकर्मी ने साेशल मीडिया पर देहात थाना टीआई हेमंत श्रीवास्तव का आभार व्यक्त किया।

इसके बाद मामला तूल पकड़ गया। कृतिक शिवहरे ने एएसपी अवधेश प्रताप सिंह से इसकी शिकायत की। उसने दावा किया कि डाॅग टाइगर उसका है। एएसपी ने देहात थाना टीआई काे जांच के निर्देश दिए।

गुरुवार काे थाने में दाेनाें पक्ष काे बुलाया। रात तक थाने में डाॅग के मालिकाना हक काे लेकर थाने में दाेनाें पक्ष अपना दावा मजबूत करते रहे। पुलिस ने दाेनाें पक्षाें से कागजी प्रमाण मांगे हैं।

पुलिस ने बिना पक्ष सुने मीडियाकर्मी को सौंप दिया था डॉग

कालिका नगर क्षेत्र में रहने वाले मीडियाकर्मी शादाब का लेब्राडाेर नस्ल का काला डाॅग कोको अगस्त में गुम हाे गया था। डाॅग घर के गेट पर बंधा था। आवेदन देहात पुलिस काे दिया था। बुधवार काे शादाब काे सूचना मिली की उनका डाॅग काेकाे मालाखेड़ी में एक घर में है।

टीआई हेमंत श्रीवास्तव ने दाे पुलिसकर्मियाें काे भेजकर डाॅग बुलवाया और शादाब काे साैंप दिया। जब यह घटनाक्रम चल रहा था, इस दाैरान घर मालिक छात्र नेता भाेपाल में थे। कृतिक के मुताबिक लेब्रा डॉग टाइगर उनका ही है।

खास है लेब्राडाेर नस्ल के डाॅग

लैब्राडाेर भारत से लेकर अमेरिका तक सबसे ज्यादा पसंद किया जाने वाला डॉग ब्रीड है। ये अनुशासित होते हैं। इन्हें बच्चों से लेकर बूढ़ों तक से खूब लगाव होता है। लैब्राडाेर बहुत स्मार्ट होते हैं और इन्हें गाइड के तौर पर भी खूब इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। पुलिस और सेना के लिए भी लैब्राडॉर पहली पसंद होते हैं।

वेटनरी डॉक्टर जांच करेंगे

शादाब ने डाॅग काे वैक्सीन करवाने के दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत किए हैं, लेकिन कृतिक काेई दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत नहीं कर पाए। इसलिए डाॅग शादाब काे साैंपा है। कल डाॅग सहित दाेनों पक्षों काे फिर बुलाया है। वेटनरी से जांच होगी। हल नहीं निकलता है ताे कार्यपालिक मजिस्ट्रेट फैसला लेंगे।

-हेमंत श्रीवास्तव, टीआई देहात थाना

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें