मालिकाना हक:डॉग के डीएनए टेस्ट के लिए ‌‌28 हजार दिए

होशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • लेब्राडाेर डाॅग के सैंपल लेकर दाे आरक्षक सोमवार को हैदराबाद रवाना

लेब्राडाेर डाॅग का डीएनए टेस्ट जल्द हाे सके इसलिए मीडियाकर्मी शादाब खान ने पुलिस काे 28 हजार रुपए का डीडी साैंपा है। शादाब का कहना है कि डाॅग उनके ससुर ने पत्नी काे जन्मदिन पर गिफ्ट दिया था। बेटा अरमान जब 8 महीने का था तब डाॅग काेकाे सवा महीने का था। अरमान को डॉग से लगाव है।

गाैरतलब है कि 22 नंवबर का उसके पिता बडी का पचमढ़ी से सैंपल लिया गया था। पुलिस के पास डाॅग का डीएनए टेस्ट कराने के रुपए नहीं थे। शादाब ने डीएनए टेस्ट के लिए 28 हजार 320 रुपए का डिमांड ड्राफ्ट देहात थाने की एसआई निकिता विलसन काे दिया। साेमवार रात काे देहात पुलिस के दाे आरक्षक हैदराबाद जांच सैंपल लेकर ट्रेन से रवाना हाे गए हैं।

इधर, कृतिक शिवहरे ने बताया डाॅग की तबीयत पहले से बेहतर है वह स्वस्थ है। बुखार भी उतर गया। डीएनए करवाने के लिए शादाब की मांग थी इसलिए रुपए देने के लिए भी उन्हाेंने कहा। हमारी डाॅग का डीएनए कराने की मांग नहीं थी इसलिए हमने रुपए नहीं दिए।

पेटा प्रमुख ने की बात
पीपुल्स फाॅर एनिमल (पेटा) प्रसिडेंट स्वाति गाैरव भदाैरिया ने बताया पेटा प्रमुख मेनका गांधी की बात एसपी संताेष सिंह गाैर से हुई थी। डाॅग काे सुरक्षित रखा है। जांच के बाद निर्णय हाेगा।

^डाॅग के सैंपल काे जांच के लिए हैदराबाद भेज दिया गया है। दाे आरक्षकाें काे जिम्मेदारी साैंपी गई है। इसका खर्च शादाब खान ने उठाया है जबकि कृतिक शिवहरे कहा कि उन्हाेंने डीएनए की मांग नहीं थी। इसलिए खर्च नहीं दिया।
प्रवीण मालवीय, एसआई

यह है मामला
20 नंवबर काे मीडियाकर्मी शादाब खान और छात्र नेता कृतिक शिवहरे के बीच लेब्राडाेर डाॅग के मालिकाना हक का विवाद थाने पहुंचा था। शादाब का कहना है कि उन्हाेंने पचमढ़ी से 2017 में डाॅग लिया था ताे वहीं कृतिक का कहना है कि वे भाेपाल गए थे तब पुलिस ने उनके घर से डाॅग ले गई। डाॅग के मालिकाना हक के लिए शादाब ने डाॅग के डीएनए टेस्ट की मांग की थी। अनिर्णय की स्थिति और पुलिस पर बने दबाव के कारण 21 नंवबर काे डाॅग का सैंपल लिया गया।

