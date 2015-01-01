पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विश्व निमाेनिया दिवस:जिले में 3024 संक्रमित; कम इम्युनिटी वालों काे वैक्टिरियल निमाेनिया ने घेरा

हाेशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • काेराेना में जिन्हें तेज बुखार, उनमें मिले निमाेनिया के लक्षण

सर्दी का माैसम शुरू हाे गया है। इस माैसम में बच्चाें सहित बड़ाें काे निमाेनिया की बीमारी हाेती है। फेफड़ाें में इंफैक्शन हाेने के कारण यह बीमारी ज्यादा हाेती है। इससे लाेगाें काे सांस लेने में तकलीफ हाेती है। इस साल निमाेनिया ने काेराेना का रुप ले लिया। तीन प्रकार के निमाेनिया वायरल, वैक्टिरियल, फंगल निमाेनिया में हाेता है। काेराेना में वायलर और वैक्टिरियल निमाेनिया मिला। इसमें वैक्टिरियल निमाेनिया उन्हें हुआ, जिनकी इम्युनिटी कम थी, जिसका इलाज चल रहा है या फिर उन्हें जिन्हें एचआईवी जैसी बीमारी है।

जिले में काेराेना के 3024 मरीज पाॅजिटिव मरीज हैं, जिनमें से अधिकांश ऐसे केस थे, जिन्हें काेई लक्षण नहीं थे, लेकिन वाे पाॅजिटिव थे। वह ठीक हाे चुके हैं। डाॅक्टराें के मुताबिक जाे लाेग पाॅजिटिव हुए और उन्हें तेज बुखार आया ऐसे अधिकांश लाेगाें काे निमाेनिया जैसे लक्षण जांच में मिले। उनके एक्स-रे और सिटी स्कैन रिपाेर्ट में फेफड़ाें में इंफेक्शन देखने काे मिला। ऐसे मरीजाें काे सांस लेने में तकलीफ भी ज्यादा हुई।

निमोनिया एक इन्फैक्शन है जो 3 प्रकार का हाेता है

निमोनिया एक तरह का छाती या फेंफड़े का इनफेक्शन है। यह तीन प्रकार का हाेता है वायरल, वैक्टिरियल, फंगल हाेता है। जो एक या फिर दोनों फेफड़ों को प्रभावित करता है। इसमें फेफड़ों में सूजन आ जाती है और तरल पदार्थ भर जाता है।

इससे खांसी होती है और सांस लेना मुश्किल हो जाता है। निमोनिया सर्दी-जुकाम या फ्लू के बाद हो सकता है, विशेषकर सर्दियों के महीनों में। यह बहुत से संभावित विषाणुओं और जीवाणुओं की वजह से हो सकता है।

कोरोना के अधिकांश मरीजाें काे फेफड़ाें में इंफैक्शन मिला था

जिले में काेराेना के मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ी है। इसमें अधिकांश मरीजाें काे फेफड़ाें में इंफैक्शन पर भी मिला था। कई लाेगाे काे सांस लेने में भी समस्या फेफड़ाें में इंफैक्शन के कारण हुई।

-डाॅ. दिनेश दहलवार, सिविल सर्जन

जिले में निमाेनिया के आंकड़े

वर्ष निमाेनिया के केस
2018 1864
2019 1548
2020 923 (सितंबर तक)

