खरीदी के लिए तैयारी:जिले में 39 खरीदी केंद्र बने, 16 नवंबर से 16 जनवरी तक हाेगी धान की खरीदी

होशंगाबाद43 मिनट पहले
समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी के लिए जिले में 39 खरीदी केंद्र बनाए हैं। कलेक्टर धनंजय सिंह ने खरीदी के लिए सभी तैयारी करने के लिए कहा है। जिला पंचायत सीईओ मनाेज सरियाम ने बताया 39 केंद्रोंं पर 16 नवंबर से 16 जनवरी तक धान और ज्वार की खरीदी हाेगी।

यहां हाेगी खरीदी-

होशंगाबाद मंडी में दाे केंद्र, डोलरिया उपमंडी में दाे केंद्र, बाबई मंडी में दाे केंद्र, सेवा सहकारी समिति आंचलखेड़ा, सेवा सहकारी समिति सांगाखेड़ाकलां, रैसलपुर उपमंडी दाे केंद्र, इटारसी मंडी में दाे केंद्र, कृषि उपज मंडी सेमरीहरचंद, सोहागपुर उपमंडी, सेवा सहकारी समिति खपरिया, शोभापुर उपमंडी, वृहत्ताकार सेवा सहकारी समिति रानी पिपरिया, आदिम जाति सेवा सहकारी समिति कामती रंगपुर, पिपरिया मंडी में दाे केंद्र, कृषक सेवा सहकारी समिति गाडाघाट, कृषक सेवा सहकारी समिति सांडिया, सेवा सहकारी समिति धनीश्री-संखिनि दाे केंद्र, ग्राम डोकरीखेड़ा दाे केंद्र, बनखेड़ी मंडी में दाे केंद्र, मछेराकलां गोदाम में दाे केंद्र, ग्राम करपा , कृषक सेवा सहकारी समिति चांदौन, समनापुर गोदाम, गोपाल वेयरहाउसिंग, ग्राम जमुनिया रंधीर के दाे केंद्र, कृषि उपज मंडी बानापुरा के 2 केंद्र बनाए हैं।

