राशि स्वीकृत:बाढ़ पीड़ित किसानों के खाते में कल डलेंगे 7 कराेड़ रुपए, जिले को मिले 21 कराेड़ रुपए

होशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • बाढ़ राहत के लिए जिले को मिले 21 कराेड़ रुपए

जिले के बाढ़ राहत के लिए 21 कराेड़ की राशि स्वीकृत हुई है। किसानाें काे बाढ़ राहत राशि की 33 फीसदी की पहली किस्त लगभग 7 कराेड़ रुपए आ गई है। जिले के किसानाें काे राहत राशि की पहली किस्त 18 दिसंबर काे उनके खाते में डाली जाएगी। जिले के बाढ़ प्रभाविताें के लिए 21 करोड़ रुपए की राशि स्वीकृत हुई है।

शासन द्वारा प्राकृतिक आपदा के पीड़ितों को हरसंभव सहायता व राहत राशि देने के का काम 18 से किया जाना हैं। जिले में अभी बाढ़ पीड़ितों को तीन माह बाद भी राहत राशि नहीं मिल पाई थी। इस कारण लोग राहत राशि के लिए भटक रहे थे। गौरतलब है कि 29 अगस्त की रात नगर नगर सहित आसपास के गांवों में मूसलाधार बारिश हुई थी। इससे बस नर्मदा में भयंकर बाढ़ आ गई थी।

जिले के किसानाें काे राहत राशि की पहली किस्त 18 दिसंबर काे उनके खाते में डाली जाएगी। राहत राशि आरबीसी 6 -4 के तहत दी जा रही है। जिले में अभी किसानाें काे पहली किस्त ही दी जाएगी। बांकी की राशि बाद में दी जाएगी। जिले में 21 कराेड़ रुपए की राशि स्वीकृति हुई है।

