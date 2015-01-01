पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोसेवा:जिले में 14 गाेशाला में से 7 तैयार, 7 हजार से अधिक गाेवंश आवारा

हाेशंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
जिले में 14 गाेशाला में से 7 तैयार
  • 8 निजी और 7 मुख्यमंत्री गोसेवा याेजना से संचालित समितियां कर रहीं गाेसेवा

जिले में गाेशालाओं के अभाव में अभी भी करीब 7 हजार से अधिक आवारा गाेवंश सड़काें और खुले मैदानाें में रहने काे मजबूर हैं। जिले में केवल 15 पंजीकृत गाेशालाएं हैं, जिनमें से 8 निजी हैं और 7 मुख्यमंत्री गाेसेवा याेजना के तहत संचालित हैं। गाेसेवा याेजना के तहत 2019 में तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने जिले के विभिन्न ब्लाॅकाें में 14 गाेशालाएं प्रस्तावित की थीं।

इनमें से 11 गाेशालाओं का निर्माण हाे चुका है और केवल सात ही संचालित हैं। जिले की 15 गाेशालाओं में कुल 1520 मवेशी पाले जा रहे हैं। इनमें से मुख्यमंत्री गाेसेवा याेजना की सात गाेशालाओं में केवल 535 गोवंश हैं। निजी गोशालाओं में 985 गोवंश पाले जा रहे हैं। गोशाला संचालित करने वाली समितियों के सामने कई चुनौतियां रहती हैं।

गाेसेवकाें काे यह परेशानी

बीटीआई स्थित नर्मदा संरक्षण सेवा समिति के सदस्याें ने बताया गोवंश के लिए शहर में चारा नहीं मिलता है। साथ ही गाेशालाओं में पर्याप्त जगह नहीं हाेने के कारण भी मवेशियाें काे रखने में परेशानी हाेती है। आनंद नगर स्थित बांके बिहारी गोसेवा समिति के सदस्याें ने बताया कि उन्हाेनें नपा के पुराने कांजी हाउस में ही गोसेवा शुरू की है। जिले के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त मवेशियाें का इलाज करते हैं, इसके लिए एक एंबुलेंस भी समिति ने 9 हजार 500 रुपए प्रतिमाह पर फायनेंस कराई है। फिलहाल गाेशाला में 40 मवेशी हैं।

20 रुपए प्रतिदिन गाेशाला के मवेशियाें के लिए अनुदान राशि

जिले की पंजीकृत 15 गाैशालाओं के 985 मवेशियाें काे 20 रुपए प्रतिदिन के हिसाब से अनुदान राशि शासन की ओर से दी जाती है। इसमें 15 रुपए प्रतिदिन भूसा का और 5 रुपए प्रतिदिन दाने का दिया जाता है। मुख्यमंत्री गोसेवा याेजना के तहत जिले की सभी गाैशालाएं महिला स्वसहायता समूह चला रही हैं।

गाेशाला संचालित करने वालाें काे आत्मनिर्भर बनना हाेगा। इसके लिए गाेबर की खाद, लकड़ी, गमले, गाेमूत्र अर्क का निर्माण कराएं ताकि समितियां स्वयं आत्मनिर्भर बन सकें। अब तक जिले में करीब 2 लाख 62 हजार 683 मवेशियाें की टेगिंग की जा चुकी है। इटारसी में 3 हजार मवेशियाें में से 785 और हाेशंगाबाद शहर में 3 हजार 800 में से 1890 मवेशियाें की टेगिंग की जा चुकी है।

-डाॅ. जितेंद्र कुल्हारे, उपसंचालक पशुपालन

