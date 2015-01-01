पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्मांतरण कराने का आराेप:विनायक नगर के एक घर में लगी थी भीड़, कॉलोनीवासी भड़के, किया हंगामा

हाेशंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • पुलिस ने दाे घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद संभाली स्थिति

बाबई राेड के पास विनायक नगर काॅलाेनी में एक घर में रविवार को भीड़ जमा थी। इसे लेकर कॉलोनीवासी भड़क गए और पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस ने लोगों को घर से बाहर निकाला तब मामला शांत हुआ।

देहात टीआई हेमंत श्रीवास्तव के अनुसार विनायक नगर में आशीष यादव के घर पर बड़ी संख्या में लाेग एकत्र थे। काॅलाेनीवासियाें ने घर का घेराव कर लिया और प्रार्थना सभा का विराेध किया। विभिन्न संगठनाें के लाेग भी माैके पर पहुंच गए। लाेगाें का आराेप था कि यहां धर्मांतरण की आशंका है। घर से करीब 40 लाेगाें काे सुरक्षा देकर निकाला गया।

धर्मांतरण कराने का आराेप

विनायक नगर काॅलाेनी निवासी डीआर वर्मा ने टीआई काे आवेदन देकर उक्त प्रार्थना सभा के माध्यम से धर्मांतरण कराए जाने का आराेप लगाया है। उनका कहना है इस घर में लंबे समय से संदिग्ध गतिविधियां चल रही है।

15 साल से करा रहे प्रार्थना

इधर, प्रार्थना करा रहे आशीष यादव ने बताया वे पिछले 15 साल से प्रार्थना करा रहे हैं। उन्हाेंने कहा धर्मांतरण जैसे आराेप बेबुनियाद हैं। वे शहर के ही निवासी हैं और लाेग स्वयं अपनी मर्जी से प्रार्थना के लिए आते हैं। रविवार काे भी प्रार्थना थी।

